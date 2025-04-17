PSX Turns Bullish, Gains 881 Points
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 17, 2025 | 04:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2025) The 100-Index of the pakistan stock exchange (psx) turned around to bullish trend on Thursday, gaining 881.03 points, a positive change of 0.76 percent, closing at 116,901.13 points as compared to 116,020.11 points on the last trading day.
A total of 408,066,790 shares were traded during the day as compared to 481,813,460 shares the previous trading day, whereas the price of shares stood at Rs32.127 billion against Rs38.536 billion on the last trading day.
As many as 445 companies transacted their shares in the stock market, 212 of them recorded gains and 172 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 61 companies remained unchanged.
The three top trading companies were Maple Leaf with 23,794,610 shares at Rs 64.57 per share, B O Punjab Limited with 23,321,095 shares at Rs 11.26 per share and Cnergyico PK with 17,945,036 shares at Rs 8.53 per share.
PIA Holding Company LimitedB witnessed a maximum increase of Rs 175.36 per share closing at Rs 1,928.97 whereas runner-up was Sazgar Engineering Works Limited with Rs 62.44 rise in its share price to close at Rs 1,232.22.
Hoechst Pakistan Limited witnessed a maximum decrease of Rs 153.86 per share price, closing at Rs 3,041.09, whereas the runner-up Unilever Pakistan Foods Limited with Rs 56.65 decline in its per share price to Rs 22,911.32.
