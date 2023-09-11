PSX turns loses 147 points

The 100-index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) witnessed bearish trend and lost 147.76 points, showing negative growth of 0.32 percent, closing at 45,865.73 points against 46,013.49 points the previous trading day

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2023 ):The 100-index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) witnessed bearish trend and lost 147.76 points, showing negative growth of 0.32 percent, closing at 45,865.73 points against 46,013.49 points the previous trading day.

A total of 213,198,283 shares were traded during the day as compared to 149,572,246 shares, whereas the trading value of shares was recorded at Rs.8.194 billion against Rs.5.551 billion on the last trading day.

As many as 306 companies transacted their shares in the stock market; 114 of them recorded gains and 172 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 20 companies remained unchanged.

The three top-trading companies were Bank Al-Falah with 59,316,454 shares at Rs 41.12 per share; K-Electric Ltd with 14,653,274 shares at Rs 1.93 per share and Pak Petroleum with 11,683,396 shares at Rs 73.68 per share.

Pak Services witnessed a maximum increase of Rs 29.00 per share price, closing at Rs 680.00, whereas the runner-up was Reliance Cotton with Rs 13.25 rise in its per share price to Rs 540.00.

Mehmood Tex witnessed a maximum decrease of Rs 46.36 per share closing at Rs 571.77; followed by Indus Bata (Pak) with Rs25.00 decline to close at Rs 1,710.97.