Open Menu

PSX Turns Loses 147 Points

Umer Jamshaid Published September 11, 2023 | 05:43 PM

PSX turns loses 147 points

The 100-index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) witnessed bearish trend and lost 147.76 points, showing negative growth of 0.32 percent, closing at 45,865.73 points against 46,013.49 points the previous trading day

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2023 ):The 100-index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) witnessed bearish trend and lost 147.76 points, showing negative growth of 0.32 percent, closing at 45,865.73 points against 46,013.49 points the previous trading day.

A total of 213,198,283 shares were traded during the day as compared to 149,572,246 shares, whereas the trading value of shares was recorded at Rs.8.194 billion against Rs.5.551 billion on the last trading day.

As many as 306 companies transacted their shares in the stock market; 114 of them recorded gains and 172 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 20 companies remained unchanged.

The three top-trading companies were Bank Al-Falah with 59,316,454 shares at Rs 41.12 per share; K-Electric Ltd with 14,653,274 shares at Rs 1.93 per share and Pak Petroleum with 11,683,396 shares at Rs 73.68 per share.

Pak Services witnessed a maximum increase of Rs 29.00 per share price, closing at Rs 680.00, whereas the runner-up was Reliance Cotton with Rs 13.25 rise in its per share price to Rs 540.00.

Mehmood Tex witnessed a maximum decrease of Rs 46.36 per share closing at Rs 571.77; followed by Indus Bata (Pak) with Rs25.00 decline to close at Rs 1,710.97.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Bata Price Pakistan Stock Exchange Share Bank Al-Falah Limited Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited Pakistan Petroleum Limited Reliance Cotton Spinning Mills Limited Billion

Recent Stories

Khadija Shah approaches LHC against physical reman ..

Khadija Shah approaches LHC against physical remand

5 minutes ago
 Zahid Shah resigns as NAB deputy chairman

Zahid Shah resigns as NAB deputy chairman

16 minutes ago
 Mansour bin Zayed chairs Ministerial Development C ..

Mansour bin Zayed chairs Ministerial Development Council meeting

34 minutes ago
 Q Properties launches last phase of Reem Hills

Q Properties launches last phase of Reem Hills

49 minutes ago
 Dubai Chamber connects with 20+ business councils ..

Dubai Chamber connects with 20+ business councils for cross-border partnerships

49 minutes ago
 ENEC signs MoU with ORLEN Synthos Green Energy to ..

ENEC signs MoU with ORLEN Synthos Green Energy to advance Small Modular Reactors

49 minutes ago
Super 4: Haris Rauf ruled out of match between Pak ..

Super 4: Haris Rauf ruled out of match between Pakistan and India

1 hour ago
 Minister of State for Financial Affairs meets Worl ..

Minister of State for Financial Affairs meets World Bank&#039;s Country Director ..

2 hours ago
 Asia Cup 2023: Pakistan, India face each other in ..

Asia Cup 2023: Pakistan, India face each other in Super 4 clash as rain stops

2 hours ago
 Asia Cup 2023 Super Four Match 03 Pakistan Vs. Ind ..

Asia Cup 2023 Super Four Match 03 Pakistan Vs. India (Reserve Day), Live Score, ..

2 hours ago
 FO asks interim Afghan authorities to respect Paki ..

FO asks interim Afghan authorities to respect Pakistan's territorial integrity

3 hours ago
 YahClick partners with NIGCOMSAT to deepen broadba ..

YahClick partners with NIGCOMSAT to deepen broadband penetration in Nigeria

3 hours ago

More Stories From Business