Open Menu

PSX Wins 'Best Islamic Stock Exchange Award' For Third Consecutive Year

Sumaira FH Published September 18, 2023 | 10:45 PM

PSX wins 'Best Islamic Stock Exchange Award' for third consecutive year

The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) has been awarded the 'Best Islamic Stock Exchange Award 2023' by Global Islamic Finance Awards (GIFA)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2023 ) :The pakistan stock exchange (PSX) has been awarded the 'Best Islamic Stock Exchange Award 2023' by Global Islamic Finance Awards (GIFA).

"This is the third consecutive year in which psx is being awarded this prestigious accolade," a PSX press release said on Monday.

GIFA is an internationally acclaimed platform recognizing excellence in banking and finance in the Islamic world. Since 2011, the awards have been presented to individuals, institutions and government departments across the world who have shown outstanding performance in promoting Islamic banking & finance and for commitment to social responsibility.

PSX Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer Farrukh H Khan, in a statement, stated, "Pakistan Stock Exchange is very proud to have been presented the Global Islamic Finance Award for the third consecutive year by Global Islamic Finance Awards.

We are honoured by GIFA for recognising us for our commitment to providing excellence in Islamic finance products, offerings and regulatory enhancements." He said the Pakistan Stock Exchange was a robust and strong platform for Shariah compliant products and capital raising.

"With an aggregate of 251 Shariah compliant companies listed on PSX capturing more than 65 percent of the total market cap, PSX provides an excellent platform for investors to channelise their funds into Islamic financial offerings and for financial institutions to create and bring new products, whether Sukuks, Shariah-compliant mutual funds, modarabas, ETFs and others to help corporates and GoP raise funds from the capital markets.

"We sincerely thank GIFA for bestowing us with this award. It is with the support and able guidance of the SECP, the PSX board and the management team that we have been able to achieve this distinctive accolade."

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

World Stock Exchange Pakistan Stock Exchange Market From Government Best Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited

Recent Stories

UAE, Serbia launch negotiations towards a Compreh ..

UAE, Serbia launch negotiations towards a Comprehensive Economic Partnership Ag ..

22 minutes ago
 Drug paddlers arrested in Mirpurkhas

Drug paddlers arrested in Mirpurkhas

7 minutes ago
 Sultyan directs Poonch Varsity management to impro ..

Sultyan directs Poonch Varsity management to improve standard of education

7 minutes ago
 Miss Pakistan Universal: A Fresh Chapter in Pakist ..

Miss Pakistan Universal: A Fresh Chapter in Pakistan's Pageant World

26 minutes ago
 Police arrest five accused

Police arrest five accused

5 minutes ago
 Mona Al Marri inaugurates 26th edition of SGI Duba ..

Mona Al Marri inaugurates 26th edition of SGI Dubai

52 minutes ago
Major Crackdown against Wheat, Sugar Smuggling in ..

Major Crackdown against Wheat, Sugar Smuggling in Rawalpindi

5 minutes ago
 Police arrest man

Police arrest man

5 minutes ago
 Renowned architect Abdur Rahman Hye remembered

Renowned architect Abdur Rahman Hye remembered

5 minutes ago
 CDA, ICT admin attacked during action against qabz ..

CDA, ICT admin attacked during action against qabza mafia in Chontra

5 minutes ago
 HESCO's anti-power theft drive, 122 transformers r ..

HESCO's anti-power theft drive, 122 transformers removed for non-payment

1 hour ago
 UAE President; Mohammed bin Rashid lead the nation ..

UAE President; Mohammed bin Rashid lead the nation in celebrating Sultan Al Neya ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Business