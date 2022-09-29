UrduPoint.com

PSX Wins Best Islamic Stock Exchange Award For 2nd Year

Sumaira FH Published September 29, 2022 | 03:50 PM

PSX wins best Islamic Stock Exchange award for 2nd Year

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2022 ) :The pakistan stock exchange (PSX) has won the Best Islamic Stock Exchange Award 2022, presented by Global Islamic Finance Awards (GIFA), for the second consecutive year. The GIFA is an internationally acclaimed platform recognizing excellence in banking and finance in the Islamic world.

Since 2011, the Awards have been presented to individuals, institutions and government departments across the world who have shown outstanding performance in promoting Islamic banking and finance and in terms of commitment to social responsibility.

According to psx press statement issued on Thursday, the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) PSX, Farrukh H. Khan said the exchange was proud and honored to receive the award for the second consecutive year. "This is an endorsement of the strength and robustness of PSX in presenting a comprehensive suite of products, offerings and regulatory enhancements in the Islamic finance sector," he said while speaking on the occasion.

Khan said that with 252 Shariah-compliant companies making up more than 70 percent of the total market cap of all companies listed on the Stock Exchange, there was a strong presence of Shariah compliant products on PSX catering to investors interested in investing and companies, as well as the government, in raising capital as per principles of Islamic finance.

"Today, Islamic finance products are the fastest growing in Pakistan. Pakistan Stock Exchange has been working for many years to bring Islamic finance offerings on the capital markets of Pakistan," he added.

He said, PSX provides a platform for financial institutions to create and bring new products and offerings including Sukuks, Shariah-compliant mutual funds, modarabas, ETFs and others. This Award, he said, was a recognition of excellence and achievement on part of PSX in offering Islamic finance products and offerings.

He thanked GIFA for bestowing the exchange with this honor which would not have been possible without the support of Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP), PSX board and the management team.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan World Securities And Exchange Commission Of Pakistan (SECP) Stock Exchange Exchange Pakistan Stock Exchange Market All Government Best Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited

Recent Stories

Nation should stand united to lend helping hand to ..

Nation should stand united to lend helping hand to flood victims: Ahsan

1 hour ago
 Rupee continues upward trajectory against US dolla ..

Rupee continues upward trajectory against US dollar

2 hours ago
 NEPRA recommended to raise power tariff by Rs0.22 ..

NEPRA recommended to raise power tariff by Rs0.22 per unit

3 hours ago
 NSC approves high-powered committee to investigate ..

NSC approves high-powered committee to investigate issue audio leaks

4 hours ago
 FM Bilawal meets Senator Robert Menendez in Washin ..

FM Bilawal meets Senator Robert Menendez in Washington DC

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 September 202 ..

7 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.