KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2020 ) :pakistan stock exchange on Tuesday, second day of the week, closed at 40,292 points by gaining 490 points in KSE-100.

Total 53,50,68,653 shares of 402 companies were traded. Of these, 278 companies gained and 104 lost their shares value, and shares value of 20 companies remained unchanged.

KSE-30 index increased by 20 points.