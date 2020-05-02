PSX witness 4% growth in a week touches 34111.64 points figure

During the weeklong trade that concluded on Thursday, the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) gained 1305.26 points over the previous week as the index closed at 34111.64 points as compared to 32,806.38 points on last Friday, showing growth of 4 percent

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2020 ) :During the weeklong trade that concluded on Thursday, the pakistan stock exchange (PSX) gained 1305.26 points over the previous week as the index closed at 34111.64 points as compared to 32,806.38 points on last Friday, showing growth of 4 percent.

The psx operations continued only for four days during the week as on Friday it remained closed on account of Labour Day.

According to the PSX weeklong data, the index witnessed bearish trends on Monday, however it stayed bullish during the other remaining days of the week.

On Thursday, the last day of trading, the index closed at 34111.64 points as compared to 33158.84 points on Wednesday, with the positive change of 952.80 points (2.87%).

A total of 292,086,795 shares were traded compared to the trade 140,473,894 shares during the previous day, whereas 367 companies transacted shares in the Stock Market, out of which 284 recorded gain and 73 sustained losses whereas the share price of 10 companies remained unchanged.

Earlier on Wednesday, the index closed at 33,158.84 points as compared to 32,553.39 points on the last working day with the positive change of 605.45 points (1.86%).

A total of 140,473,894 shares were traded compared to the trade 159,413,248 shares during the previous day, while 342 companies transacted shares in the Stock Market, out of which 226 recorded gain and 96 sustained losses whereas the share price of 20 companies remained unchanged.

On Tuesday, the index witnessed bullish trend and closed at 32,553.39 points as compared to 32,314.57 points on the previous day with the positive change of 238.82 points (0.74%).

A total of 159,413,248 shares were traded compared to the trade 122,282,110 shares during the previous day, during which 325 companies transacted shares in the Stock Market, out of which 174 recorded gain and 129 sustained losses whereas the share price of 22 companies remained unchanged.

Earlier on the beginning of week on Monday, the KSE-100 index witnessed bearish trend as it closed at 32,314.57 points as compared to 32,806.38 points on the last working day with the negative change of 491.81 points (1.5%).

A total of 122,282,110 shares were traded compared to the trade 120,578,701 shares during the previous dayAs many as 328 companies transacted shares in the Stock Market, out of which 97 recorded gain and 198 sustained losses whereas the share price of 33 companies remained unchanged..395/.