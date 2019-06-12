UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PSX Witness Bullish Trend Following Budget 2019-20

Mahnoor Sheikh (@mahnoorsheikh03) 3 hours ago Wed 12th June 2019 | 02:18 PM

PSX witness bullish trend following budget 2019-20

The PSX gained 431 points as KSE 100-index crossed 35,091 points.

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News – 12th June, 2019) The pakistan stock exchange Limited (PSX) witnessed a bullish trend after fiscal budget 2019-20 was proposed on Tuesday.

The psx gained 431 points as KSE 100-index crossed 35,091 points.

After the Federal budget was presented on Tuesday, the PSX had witnessed a negative trend as it shed 226 points.

However, it witnesses a positive trend on third day of the trading week.

The government has introduced innovative tax reforms to ensure that the rich pay taxes while low and middle income groups were given relaxation in the new budget.

The budget would help cut wings of inflation and ensure sustainable growth besides helping farmers, students, salaried class and poor segment of society, he added.

The allocation for PSDP and CPEC projects as this would help to run economic activities and industry growth.

The business community has hailed federal budget 2019-20

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Business Poor Karachi Stock Exchange Budget CPEC Government Industry Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited

Recent Stories

ADC pays surprise visit to district hospital

1 minute ago

Nearly 6,000 flee home as floods, landslide strike ..

1 minute ago

Punjab Age group swimming from June 15

2 minutes ago

Civil servants urged to focus on public service

2 minutes ago

Froome out of Criterium after training fall

2 minutes ago

Dairy Science Park Advocacy Forum established in K ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.