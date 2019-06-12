PSX witness bullish trend following budget 2019-20

(@mahnoorsheikh03)

The PSX gained 431 points as KSE 100-index crossed 35,091 points.

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News – 12th June, 2019) The pakistan stock exchange Limited (PSX) witnessed a bullish trend after fiscal budget 2019-20 was proposed on Tuesday.

After the Federal budget was presented on Tuesday, the PSX had witnessed a negative trend as it shed 226 points.

However, it witnesses a positive trend on third day of the trading week.

The government has introduced innovative tax reforms to ensure that the rich pay taxes while low and middle income groups were given relaxation in the new budget.

The budget would help cut wings of inflation and ensure sustainable growth besides helping farmers, students, salaried class and poor segment of society, he added.

The allocation for PSDP and CPEC projects as this would help to run economic activities and industry growth.

The business community has hailed federal budget 2019-20