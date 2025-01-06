PSX Witnessed Bearish Trend, Loses 1,331 Points
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2025) The 100-Index of the pakistan stock exchange (psx) witnessed bearish trend on Monday, losing 1,331.86 points, a negative change of 1.13 percent, closing at 116,255.13 points as compared to 117,586.98 points on the last trading day.
A total of 819,805,715 shares were traded during the day as compared to 935,783,268 shares the previous trading day, whereas the price of shares stood at Rs 38.326 billion against Rs.39.620 billion on the last trading day.
As many as 458 companies transacted their shares in the stock market, 113 of them recorded gains and 291 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 54 companies remained unchanged.
The three top trading companies were Cnergyico PK with 83,169,417 shares at Rs 7.41 per share, Fauji Foods Limited with 47,302,289 shares at Rs.18.41 per share and WorldCall Telecom with 41,293,698 shares at Rs.1.65 per share.
Murree Brewery Company Limited witnessed a maximum increase of Rs.63.08 per share price, closing at Rs 782.55, whereas the runner-up was JDW Sugar Mills Limited with Rs 44.25 rise in its per share price to Rs.747.89.
Rafhan Maize Products Company Limited witnessed a maximum decrease of Rs 138.96 per share closing at Rs 8,855.00 followed by Hallmark Company Limited with Rs 103.85 decline to close at Rs.947.22.
