PSX Witnessed Bearish Trend, Losses 303 Points
Muhammad Irfan Published June 03, 2024 | 05:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2024) The 100-index of the pakistan stock exchange (psx) witnessed bearish trend on Monday, loosing 303.22 points, a negative change of 0.40 per cent, closing at 75,575.26 points against 75,878.48 points the previous day.
A total of 441,261,756 shares valuing Rs 18.634 billion were traded during the day as compared to 523,299,973 shares valuing Rs 20.574 billion the previous day.
As many as 426 companies transacted their shares in the stock market; 199 of them recorded gains and 178 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 49 companies remained unchanged.
The top three trading companies were Fauji Cement with 32,835,391 shares at Rs 23.
66 per share, K-Electric Limited with 31,651, 913 shares at Rs 5.01 per share and PIA Holding Company with 25,572, 549 shares at Rs 19.01 per share.
Nestle Pakistan Limited witnessed a maximum increase of Rs 154.64 per share price, closing at Rs 7,349.19 whereas the runner-up was Sazgar Engineering Works Limited with a Rs 34.31 rise in its per share price to Rs 820.45.
Sapphire Fiber Limited witnessed a maximum decrease of Rs 72.57 per share closing at Rs 1,407.43, followed by Hallmark Company Limited with a Rs 35.23 decline to close at Rs 456.43.
