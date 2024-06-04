Open Menu

PSX Witnessed Bearish Trend, Losses 908.60 Points

Sumaira FH Published June 04, 2024 | 05:00 PM

PSX witnessed bearish trend, losses 908.60 points

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2024) The 100-index of the pakistan stock exchange (psx) witnessed bearish trend on Tuesday, loosing 908.60 points, a negative change of 1.20 per cent, closing at 74,666.66 points against 75,575.26 points the previous day.

A total of 414,479,234 shares valuing Rs 18.311 billion were traded during the day as compared to 441,261,756 shares valuing Rs 18.364 billion the previous day.

As many as 451 companies transacted their shares in the stock market; 99 of them recorded gains and 279 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 73 companies remained unchanged.

The top three trading companies were Fauji Cement with 36,618,571 shares at Rs 22.

51 per share, K-Electric Limited with 35,198, 695 shares at Rs 4.87 per share and WorldCall Telecom with 21,707,630 shares at Rs 1.34 per share.

Sapphire Fibers Limited witnessed a maximum increase of Rs 31.51 per share price, closing at Rs 1,438.94 whereas the runner-up was Philip Morris Pakistan Limited with a Rs 10.39 rise in its per share price to Rs 600.00.

Mari Petroleum Company witnessed a maximum decrease of Rs 83.43 per share closing at Rs 2,672.60, followed by Rafhan Maize Products Company Limited with a Rs 68.83 decline to close at Rs 7,926.64.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Company Price Pakistan Stock Exchange Share Top Fauji Cement Company Limited Rafhan Maize Products Limited Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited K-Electric Limited WorldCall Telecom Limited Billion

Recent Stories

Zil-Hajj moon sighting Committee to meet on June 7

Zil-Hajj moon sighting Committee to meet on June 7

44 minutes ago
 ‘CPEC’s 2nd phase to promote B2B links b/w Pak ..

‘CPEC’s 2nd phase to promote B2B links b/w Pakistan, China’

60 minutes ago
 Interior Minister, Pope Francis discuss promotion ..

Interior Minister, Pope Francis discuss promotion of peace

1 hour ago
 PM Shehbaz leaves for China on official visit

PM Shehbaz leaves for China on official visit

1 hour ago
 realme Prepares to Launch the First Ever Premium V ..

Realme Prepares to Launch the First Ever Premium Vegan Leather Back Smartphone, ..

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 June 2024

8 hours ago
ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Afghanistan beat Uganda by ..

ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Afghanistan beat Uganda by 125 runs

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 June 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 June 2024

8 hours ago
 Constable suspended over bribe

Constable suspended over bribe

17 hours ago
 Riaz Ahmad reelects President dist headmasters, pr ..

Riaz Ahmad reelects President dist headmasters, principals association

17 hours ago
 PTI misused cipher for political gains, violated O ..

PTI misused cipher for political gains, violated Official Secrets Act: Rana Ihsa ..

17 hours ago
 Idat case transferred to another court

Idat case transferred to another court

18 hours ago

More Stories From Business