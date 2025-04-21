PSX Witnessed Bullish Trend, Gains 1,067 Points
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 21, 2025 | 08:00 PM
The 100-Index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) witnessed bullish trend on Monday, gaining 1,067.79 points, a positive change of 0.91 percent, closing at 118,383.38 points as compared to 117,315.59 points on the last trading day
A total of 672,443,910 shares were traded during the day as compared to 425,121,963 shares the previous trading day, whereas the price of shares stood at Rs36.424 billion against Rs34.495 billion on the last trading day.
As many as 451 companies transacted their shares in the stock market, 252 of them recorded gains and 158 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 41 companies remained unchanged.
The three top trading companies were Cnergyico PK with 103,028,410 shares at Rs 8.55 per share, Power Cement with 62,587,267 shares at Rs 13.54 per share and Bank of Punjab with 42,587,808 shares at Rs 11.42 per share.
Unilever Pakistan Foods Limited witnessed a maximum increase of Rs 99.00 per share closing at Rs 23,099.00 whereas runner-up was Atlas Honda Limited with Rs 43.39 rise in its share price to close at Rs 1,116.13.
Hoechst Pakistan Limited witnessed a maximum decrease of Rs 184.70 per share price, closing at Rs 3,012.30, whereas the runner-up Nestle Pakistan Limited with Rs 98.86 decline in its per share price to Rs 7,001.14.
