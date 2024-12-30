PSX Witnessed Bullish Trend, Gains 3,907 More Points
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 30, 2024 | 06:42 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2024) The 100-Index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) witnessed bullish trend on Monday, gaining 3,907.82 more points, a positive change of 3.51 percent, closing at 115,259.00 points as compared to 111,351.18 points on the last trading day.
A total of 1,059,020,119 shares were traded during the day as compared to 815,920,043 shares the previous trading day, whereas the price of shares stood at Rs 40.889 billion against Rs. 32.917 billion on the last trading day.
As many as 465 companies transacted their shares in the stock market, 333 of them recorded gains and 84 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 48 companies remained unchanged.
The three top trading companies were Cnergyico PK with 125,613,935 shares at Rs 7.44 per share, WorldCall Telecom with 111,551,930 shares at Rs 1.83 per share and Bank of Punjab with 84,182,656 shares at Rs.10.47 per share.
Unilever Pakistan Foods Limited witnessed a maximum increase of Rs.351.23 per share price, closing at Rs 21,133.87, whereas the runner-up was Rafhan Maize Products Company Limited with Rs 92.12 rise in its per share price to Rs 8,980.56.
Khyber Textile Mills Limited witnessed a maximum decrease of Rs 60.39 per share closing at Rs 578.73 followed by PIA Holding Company Limited with Rs 58.78 decline to close at Rs.832.28.
PSX witnessed bullish trend, gains 3,907 more points
