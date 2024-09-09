Open Menu

PSX Witnesses Bearish Trend

Faizan Hashmi Published September 09, 2024 | 05:20 PM

PSX witnesses bearish trend

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2024) The 100-Index of the pakistan stock exchange (psx) witnessed bearish trend on Monday, losing 282.72 points, showing a negative change of 0.36 percent, closing at 78,615.00 points against 78,897.73 points on the last working day.

A total of 491,124,197 shares were traded during the day as compared to 743,072,057 shares the previous day, whereas the price of shares stood at Rs 10.124 billion against Rs 12.900 billion on the last trading day.

As many as 443 companies transacted their shares in the stock market, 155 of them recorded gains and 228 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 60 companies remained unchanged.

The three top trading companies were WorldCall Telecom with 86,006,041 shares at Rs 1.46 per share, Kohinoor Spining with 42,932,284 shares at Rs.9.63 per share and Pace (Pak) Limited with 37,264,175 shares at Rs.6.38 per share.

Haleon Pakistan Limited witnessed a maximum increase of Rs 41.13 per share price, closing at Rs 453.32, whereas the runner-up was Service Industries Limited with a Rs 29.37 rise in its per share price to Rs 1,039.47.

Pakistan Engineering Company Limited witnessed a maximum decrease of Rs 50.80 per share closing at Rs 898.70 followed by Rafhan Maize Products Company Limited with Rs 48.12 decline to close at Rs 7,300.88.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Company Price Pakistan Stock Exchange Market Share Top Rafhan Maize Products Limited Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited Service Industries Limited WorldCall Telecom Limited Kohinoor Spinning Mills Limited Billion

Recent Stories

PTI’s Aug 22 Islamabad rally cancelled due to es ..

PTI’s Aug 22 Islamabad rally cancelled due to establishment’s intervention, ..

13 seconds ago
 Gold Price Decreases by Rs 1,100 per Tola in Pakis ..

Gold Price Decreases by Rs 1,100 per Tola in Pakistan

36 minutes ago
 Warsi Beg criticizes Wasim Akram over 'Badoo Baddi ..

Warsi Beg criticizes Wasim Akram over 'Badoo Baddi' video

2 hours ago
 Potential movement could start anytime to focus Ad ..

Potential movement could start anytime to focus Adiala jail, warns Aliya Hamza

2 hours ago
 Mohammad Rizwan expected to be appointed captain a ..

Mohammad Rizwan expected to be appointed captain across all formats

2 hours ago
 Humaima’s humorous response about Emraan Hashmi' ..

Humaima’s humorous response about Emraan Hashmi's possible visit to Pakistan g ..

3 hours ago
Chief Justice Qazi Faez Isa declines tenure extens ..

Chief Justice Qazi Faez Isa declines tenure extension

4 hours ago
 Elite Corporate Cricket Bash Set to Revolutionise ..

Elite Corporate Cricket Bash Set to Revolutionise UAE's Domestic Cricket Scene

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 September 2024

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 September 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 September 2024

9 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 September 2024

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 September 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 September 2024

1 day ago

More Stories From Business