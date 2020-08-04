UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PSX Witnesses Bearish Trend As KSE Down By 293.99 Points

Umer Jamshaid 9 minutes ago Tue 04th August 2020 | 05:50 PM

PSX witnesses bearish trend as KSE down by 293.99 points

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2020 ) :Pakistan Stock Exchange (psx) witnessed a bearish trend as KSE-100 closed at 39,577.62 points as compared to 39,871.61 points on the previous working day with negative change of 293.99 points (-0.74%).

According to pakistan stock exchange (PSE), total volume of shares traded was 593,981,521 while value of shares traded during day stood at 26,548,181,947.

As many as 422 companies transacted shares in stock market, out of total 120 recorded gains and 282 sustained losses, whereas share price of 20 companies remained unchanged during the day.

Top three companies traded were TRG Pak Ltd with volume of 45,617,000 shares, Power Cement with 42,781,000 and Pak Elektron with 41,724,000.

Sapphire Fiber registered a maximum increase of 54.00 per share, closing at 786.00 while Island Textile recorded a maximum decrease of 81.03 per share, closing at 1012.00.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Price Pakistan Stock Exchange Market Share Pak Elektron Limited Power Cement Limited 786 Investment Limited Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited TRG Pakistan Limited Island Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

High time to realize dangers to Pakistan's existen ..

8 minutes ago

India pushing the region to brink of war, AJK Pres ..

8 minutes ago

Huawei Mobile Services Ecosystem Reaches New Heigh ..

13 minutes ago

HRW slams imposition of curfew in Occupied Kashmir

16 minutes ago

Cengiz Coskun says he received many marriage propo ..

24 minutes ago

UAE Government, UN75 launch ‘Future Possibilitie ..

30 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.