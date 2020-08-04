PSX witnesses bearish trend as KSE down by 293.99 points

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2020 ) :Pakistan Stock Exchange (psx) witnessed a bearish trend as KSE-100 closed at 39,577.62 points as compared to 39,871.61 points on the previous working day with negative change of 293.99 points (-0.74%).

According to pakistan stock exchange (PSE), total volume of shares traded was 593,981,521 while value of shares traded during day stood at 26,548,181,947.

As many as 422 companies transacted shares in stock market, out of total 120 recorded gains and 282 sustained losses, whereas share price of 20 companies remained unchanged during the day.

Top three companies traded were TRG Pak Ltd with volume of 45,617,000 shares, Power Cement with 42,781,000 and Pak Elektron with 41,724,000.

Sapphire Fiber registered a maximum increase of 54.00 per share, closing at 786.00 while Island Textile recorded a maximum decrease of 81.03 per share, closing at 1012.00.