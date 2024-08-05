Open Menu

PSX Witnesses Bearish Trend, Loses 1,141 Points

Faizan Hashmi Published August 05, 2024 | 05:00 PM

PSX witnesses bearish trend, loses 1,141 points

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2024) The 100-index of the pakistan stock exchange (psx) witnessed bearish trend on Monday, losing 1,141.50 points, a negative change of 1.46 percent, closing at 77,084.49 points against 78,225.98 points on the last working day.

`

A total of 501,191,841 shares were traded during the day as compared to 443,483,358 shares the previous day, whereas the price of shares stood at Rs 21.057 billion against Rs 20.497 billion on the last trading day.

As many as 442 companies transacted their shares in the stock market, 129 of them recorded gains and 261 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 52 companies remained unchanged.

The three top trading companies were Kohinoor Spinning with 86,045,086 shares at Rs 5.41 per share, Yousuf Weabing with 32,793,243 shares at Rs 4.14 per share and WorldCall Telecom with 32,793,243 shares at Rs 1.21 per share.

Ismail Industries Limited witnessed a maximum increase of Rs 66.98 per share price, closing at Rs 1,418.08, whereas the runner-up was Khyber Textile Mills Limited with a Rs 37.21 rise in its per share price to Rs 410.08.

Unilever Pakistan Foods Limited witnessed a maximum decrease of Rs 149.50 per share closing at Rs 17,850.50 followed by Sapphire Fibres Limited with a Rs 117.96 decline to close at Rs 1,480.10.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Price Pakistan Stock Exchange Market Share Top Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited WorldCall Telecom Limited Khyber Textile Mills Limited Billion

Recent Stories

Pakistan announces 17-member squad for Test series ..

Pakistan announces 17-member squad for Test series against Bangladesh

13 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 August 2024

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 August 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 August 2024

3 hours ago
 DPM Dar pays respects at Roza-e-Rasool (SAW)

DPM Dar pays respects at Roza-e-Rasool (SAW)

12 hours ago
 Kamala Harris picks Tim Walz, a State Governor, f ..

Kamala Harris picks Tim Walz, a State Governor, for VP

12 hours ago
 Indonesian forces retrieve New Zealand pilot's bod ..

Indonesian forces retrieve New Zealand pilot's body in Papua

12 hours ago
Kundi pays tribute to Nazir Hussain Dhoki

Kundi pays tribute to Nazir Hussain Dhoki

13 hours ago
 LHC stops shifting of neurosurgery, orthopaedic se ..

LHC stops shifting of neurosurgery, orthopaedic services to Nishtar-II

13 hours ago
 MOFA issues travel advisory for Pakistan nationals ..

MOFA issues travel advisory for Pakistan nationals in Lebanon

13 hours ago
 PEC Election 2024-2027: PEF Candidate Engr. Dr. Kh ..

PEC Election 2024-2027: PEF Candidate Engr. Dr. Khawaja Riffat Hassan Promises T ..

13 hours ago
 KP cabinet approves funds for eliminating drug add ..

KP cabinet approves funds for eliminating drug addiction, beggary from streets o ..

13 hours ago
 Protests will worsen economic crisis: Ahsan Iqbal

Protests will worsen economic crisis: Ahsan Iqbal

13 hours ago

More Stories From Business