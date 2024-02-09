PSX witnesses bearish trend, loses 1,200 points

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2024) The 100-index of the pakistan stock exchange (psx) witnessed bearish trend on Friday, losing 1,200.12 points, a negative change of 1.87 percent, closing at 62,943.75 points against 64,143.87 points the previous trading day.

A total of 258,073,610 shares valuing Rs 12.529 billion were traded during the day as compared to 327,591,633 shares valuing Rs. 14.308 billion the last day.

Some 319 companies transacted their shares in the stock market; 55 of them recorded gains and 241 sustained losses, whereas the share prices of 23 remained unchanged.

The three top-trading companies were K-Electric Limited with 20,541,848 shares at Rs.

4.65 per share, Oil and Gas Development with 18,933,926 shares at Rs.145.08 per share and Pak Petroleum with 17,861,036 shares at Rs.116.78 per share.

Philip Morris (Pakistan) Limited witnessed a maximum increase of Rs.30.00 per share price, closing at Rs.700.00, whereas the runner-up was Packages Limited with a Rs.12.73 rise in its per share price to Rs.522.85.

Unilever Pakistan Foods Limited witnessed a maximum decrease of Rs.64.33 per share closing at Rs.22,300.00, followed by Mari Petroleum Company Limited with Rs.56.74 decline to close at Rs.2,274.11.