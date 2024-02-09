Open Menu

PSX Witnesses Bearish Trend, Loses 1,200 Points

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 09, 2024 | 07:00 PM

PSX witnesses bearish trend, loses 1,200 points

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2024) The 100-index of the pakistan stock exchange (psx) witnessed bearish trend on Friday, losing 1,200.12 points, a negative change of 1.87 percent, closing at 62,943.75 points against 64,143.87 points the previous trading day.

A total of 258,073,610 shares valuing Rs 12.529 billion were traded during the day as compared to 327,591,633 shares valuing Rs. 14.308 billion the last day.

Some 319 companies transacted their shares in the stock market; 55 of them recorded gains and 241 sustained losses, whereas the share prices of 23 remained unchanged.

The three top-trading companies were K-Electric Limited with 20,541,848 shares at Rs.

4.65 per share, Oil and Gas Development with 18,933,926 shares at Rs.145.08 per share and Pak Petroleum with 17,861,036 shares at Rs.116.78 per share.

Philip Morris (Pakistan) Limited witnessed a maximum increase of Rs.30.00 per share price, closing at Rs.700.00, whereas the runner-up was Packages Limited with a Rs.12.73 rise in its per share price to Rs.522.85.

Unilever Pakistan Foods Limited witnessed a maximum decrease of Rs.64.33 per share closing at Rs.22,300.00, followed by Mari Petroleum Company Limited with Rs.56.74 decline to close at Rs.2,274.11.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Oil Price Pakistan Stock Exchange Gas Share Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited Mari Petroleum Company Limited Pakistan Petroleum Limited Packages Limited K-Electric Limited Billion

Recent Stories

NA-127 unofficial results: Ata Tarar beat Bilawal ..

NA-127 unofficial results: Ata Tarar beat Bilawal Bhutto

3 hours ago
 KSE plunges 2300 points amid political uncertainty

KSE plunges 2300 points amid political uncertainty

4 hours ago
 Nawaz to address victory once final results obtain ..

Nawaz to address victory once final results obtained, says Maryam

4 hours ago
 Danish Pakistani Anniqa Iqbal creates History with ..

Danish Pakistani Anniqa Iqbal creates History with winning titles as Miss Pakist ..

4 hours ago

President Alvi makes meaningful tweet amid votes’ count

5 hours ago
 NA-15 unofficials results: PTI backed Ghazanfar Kh ..

NA-15 unofficials results: PTI backed Ghazanfar Khan defeats Nawaz Sharif

5 hours ago
Mohammad Amir expresses concerns over delay in ele ..

Mohammad Amir expresses concerns over delay in elections results

5 hours ago
 NA-122 unofficial results: Latif Khosa defeats Kha ..

NA-122 unofficial results: Latif Khosa defeats Khawaja Saad Rafique

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 February 2024

10 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 February 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 February 2024

11 hours ago
 U19 WC: Australia beat Pakistan by one wicket in t ..

U19 WC: Australia beat Pakistan by one wicket in thrilling contest

14 hours ago
 Elections 2024: counting process underway as natio ..

Elections 2024: counting process underway as nation awaits results

14 hours ago

More Stories From Business