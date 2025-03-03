Open Menu

PSX Witnesses Bearish Trend, Loses 1,264 Points

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 03, 2025 | 06:56 PM

The 100-Index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) witnessed bearish trend on Monday, losing 1,264.78 points, a negative change of 1.12 percent, closing at 111,986.89 points as compared to 113,251.67 points on the last trading day

A total of 208,881,544 shares were traded during the day as compared to 472,078,779 shares the previous trading day, whereas the price of shares stood at Rs11.881 billion against Rs22.778 billion on the last trading day.

As many as 438 companies transacted their shares in the stock market,86 of them recorded gains and 287 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 65 companies remained unchanged.

The three top trading companies were National Bank XD with 23,799,736 shares at Rs.79.10 per share, WorldCall Telecom with 17,593,535 shares at Rs.1.41 per share and Pak International Bulk with 11,711,635 shares at Rs.9.41 per share.

Hoechst Pakistan Limited witnessed a maximum increase of Rs.174.39 per share closing at Rs.3,182.81 whereas runner-up was Packages Limited with Rs.20.59 rise in its share price to close at Rs.567.59.

Shifa International Hospital Limited witnessed a maximum decrease of Rs.29.08 per share price, closing at Rs.431.01, whereas the runner-up was Bata Pakistan Limited with Rs.27.62 decline in its per share price to Rs.1,772.38.

