PSX Witnesses Bearish Trend, Loses 1,360 More Points
Umer Jamshaid Published January 27, 2025 | 05:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2025) The 100-Index of the pakistan stock exchange (psx) witnessed bearish trend on Monday, losing 1,360.16 more points, a negative change of 1.18 percent, closing at 113,520.32 points as compared to 114,880.49 points on the last trading day.
A total of 494,003,725 shares were traded during the day as compared to 632,039,226 shares the previous trading day, whereas the price of shares stood at Rs25.940 billion against Rs.37.800 billion on the last trading day.
As many as 442 companies transacted their shares in the stock market,97 of them recorded gains and 298 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 47 companies remained unchanged.
The three top trading companies were Sui South Gas with 51,651,701 shares at Rs 39.53 per share, Cnergyico PK with 50,683,570 shares at Rs.7.57 per share and WorldCall Telecom with 29,067,822 shares at Rs.1.73 per share.
Unilever Pakistan Foods Limited witnessed a maximum increase of Rs395.46 per share closing at Rs 21,995.45 whereas runner-up was Archroma Pakistan Limited with Rs 43.51 rise in its share price to close at Rs.478.56.
Mari Energies Limited witnessed a maximum decrease of Rs.48.13 per share price, closing at Rs 536.46, whereas the runner-up was Colgate-Palmolive (Pakistan) Limited with Rs 40.10 rise in its per share price to Rs.1,497.88.
