Open Menu

PSX Witnesses Bearish Trend, Loses 1,405 Points

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 28, 2025 | 07:16 PM

PSX witnesses bearish trend, loses 1,405 points

The 100-Index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) witnessed bearish trend on Monday, losing 1,405.45 points, a negative change of 1.22 percent, closing at 114,063.90 points as compared to 115,469.35 points on last trading day

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2025) The 100-Index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) witnessed bearish trend on Monday, losing 1,405.45 points, a negative change of 1.22 percent, closing at 114,063.90 points as compared to 115,469.35 points on last trading day.

A total of 423,938,288 shares were traded during the day as compared to 471,072,967 shares the previous trading day, whereas the price of shares stood at Rs 26.458 billion against Rs 27.310 billion on the last trading day.

As many as 449 companies transacted their shares in the stock market,93 of them recorded gains and 313 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 43 companies remained unchanged.

The three top trading companies were Bank of Punjab with 23,705,546 shares at Rs 9.30 per share, Power Cement with 21,585,733 shares at Rs 13.29 per share and WorldCall Telecom with 18,309,847 shares at Rs 1.26 per share.

PIA Holding Company LimitedB witnessed a maximum increase of Rs 326.25 per share closing at Rs 3,608.54 whereas runner-up was Unilever Pakistan Foods Limited with Rs 260.00 rise in its share price to close at Rs 23,161.00.

Sazgar Engineering Works Limited witnessed a maximum decrease of Rs 50.25 per share price, closing at Rs 1,309.74, whereas the runner-up Sapphire Textile Mills Limited with Rs 47.20 decline in its per share price to Rs 1,055.70.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Recent Stories

Man dies of electrocution

Man dies of electrocution

4 minutes ago
 Two-Day FDI digital Forum begins Tomorrow

Two-Day FDI digital Forum begins Tomorrow

4 minutes ago
 KP government failed to deliver on all fronts: Gov ..

KP government failed to deliver on all fronts: Governor Kundi

10 minutes ago
 NUST organizes Tree Plantation Drive

NUST organizes Tree Plantation Drive

10 minutes ago
 KP government failed to deliver on all fronts: Khy ..

KP government failed to deliver on all fronts: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Faisa ..

15 minutes ago
 Pakistan-Kazakhstan Business Forum affirms expansi ..

Pakistan-Kazakhstan Business Forum affirms expansion of bilateral trade, investm ..

15 minutes ago
Experts push for industrial decarbonization, effic ..

Experts push for industrial decarbonization, efficiency reforms in Pakistan’s ..

28 seconds ago
 Stock markets mostly rise amid trade talk hopes

Stock markets mostly rise amid trade talk hopes

29 seconds ago
 GC University holds seminar on India's unilateral ..

GC University holds seminar on India's unilateral action against Indus water tre ..

31 seconds ago
 PSX witnesses bearish trend, loses 1,405 points

PSX witnesses bearish trend, loses 1,405 points

32 seconds ago
 Pahalgam attack shatters Indian Govt's claims of b ..

Pahalgam attack shatters Indian Govt's claims of bringing peace & development in ..

34 seconds ago
 Canada votes for new government to take on Trump

Canada votes for new government to take on Trump

12 minutes ago

More Stories From Business