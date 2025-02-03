PSX Witnesses Bearish Trend, Loses 1,510 More Points
Muhammad Irfan Published February 03, 2025 | 05:57 PM
The 100-Index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) witnessed bearish trend on Monday, gaining 1,510.72 points, a positive change of 1.32 percent, closing at 112,745.01 points as compared to 114,255.73 points on the last trading day
A total of 401,456,556 shares were traded during the day as compared to 543,124,378 shares the previous trading day, whereas the price of shares stood at Rs20.351 billion against Rs. 27.973 billion on the last trading day.
As many as 450 companies transacted their shares in the stock market, 137 of them recorded gains and 262 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 51 companies remained unchanged.
The three top trading companies were WorldCall Telecom with 26,261,284 shares at Rs 1.63 per share, Bank of Punjab with 24,695,262 shares at Rs.10.23 per share and Ghani Chemical with 22,003,898 shares at Rs.20.03 per share.
Unilever Pakistan Foods Limited witnessed a maximum increase of Rs77.83 per share closing at Rs22,383.33 whereas runner-up was Sazgar Engineering Works Limited with Rs 39.19 rise in its share price to close at Rs.1,062.95.
Sapphire Fibres Limited witnessed a maximum decrease of Rs.68.45 per share price, closing at Rs 1,060.55, whereas the runner-up was Rafhan Maize Products Company Limited with Rs 65.30 decline in its per share price to Rs.9,483.33.
