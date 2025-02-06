Open Menu

PSX Witnesses Bearish Trend, Loses 1,634 More Points

Muhammad Irfan Published February 06, 2025 | 09:14 PM

PSX witnesses bearish trend, loses 1,634 more points

The 100-Index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) witnessed bearish trend on Thursday, losing, 1,634.22 points, a negative change of 1.46 percent, closing at 110,301.16 points as compared to 111,935.38 points on the last trading day

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2025) The 100-Index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) witnessed bearish trend on Thursday, losing, 1,634.22 points, a negative change of 1.46 percent, closing at 110,301.16 points as compared to 111,935.38 points on the last trading day.

A total of 598,930,638 shares were traded during the day as compared to 436,325,053 shares the previous trading day, whereas the price of shares stood at Rs25.629 billion against Rs23.225 billion on the last trading day.

As many as 435 companies transacted their shares in the stock market, 101 of them recorded gains and 286 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 48 companies remained unchanged.

The three top trading companies were Silk Bank Limited with 119,523,297 shares at Rs 1.19 per share, WorldCall Telecom with 80,384,932 shares at Rs.1.52 per share and Bank Makramah with 64,937,708 shares at Rs.4.15 per share.

Nestle Pakistan Limited witnessed a maximum increase of Rs51.11 per share closing at Rs7,440.36 whereas runner-up was Haleon Pakistan Limited with Rs 30.39 rise in its share price to close at Rs.874.78.

Unilever Pakistan Foods Limited witnessed a maximum decrease of Rs.83.70 per share price, closing at Rs 22,315.50, whereas the runner-up was Sazgar Engineering Works Limited with Rs 46.60 decline in its per share price to Rs.1,094.36.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Recent Stories

Zayed University to organise over 50 events as par ..

Zayed University to organise over 50 events as part of UAE Innovates 2025

3 minutes ago
 DSQC commemorates Sharjah Ruler’s Tübingen hono ..

DSQC commemorates Sharjah Ruler’s Tübingen honorary doctorate

4 minutes ago
 Plant for Pakistan: A game-changer program to offs ..

Plant for Pakistan: A game-changer program to offset climate change

3 minutes ago
 Fujairah Crown Prince briefed on outcome of World' ..

Fujairah Crown Prince briefed on outcome of World's Coolest Winter campaign

17 minutes ago
 11th Annual SWAAC ELSO Conference kicks-off in Abu ..

11th Annual SWAAC ELSO Conference kicks-off in Abu Dhabi

18 minutes ago
 Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open highlights Emirati female ..

Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open highlights Emirati female talents

18 minutes ago
Dubai's GDP expands by 3.1% in first nine months o ..

Dubai's GDP expands by 3.1% in first nine months of 2024 to reach AED339.4 billi ..

18 minutes ago
 Consul General offers condolences on passing of Pr ..

Consul General offers condolences on passing of Prince Karim Aga Khan IV

10 minutes ago
 Wheat contest: Applications invited from farmers t ..

Wheat contest: Applications invited from farmers till Feb 17

4 minutes ago
 Govt declares day of national mourning on funeral ..

Govt declares day of national mourning on funeral of Prince Karim Aga

10 minutes ago
 Global stocks climb as trade fears ease

Global stocks climb as trade fears ease

10 minutes ago
 Shein, Temu face cost of adapting to new US custom ..

Shein, Temu face cost of adapting to new US customs rules

10 minutes ago

More Stories From Business