PSX witnesses bearish trend, loses 1,634 more points

The 100-Index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) witnessed bearish trend on Thursday, losing, 1,634.22 points, a negative change of 1.46 percent, closing at 110,301.16 points as compared to 111,935.38 points on the last trading day

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2025) The 100-Index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) witnessed bearish trend on Thursday, losing, 1,634.22 points, a negative change of 1.46 percent, closing at 110,301.16 points as compared to 111,935.38 points on the last trading day.

A total of 598,930,638 shares were traded during the day as compared to 436,325,053 shares the previous trading day, whereas the price of shares stood at Rs25.629 billion against Rs23.225 billion on the last trading day.

As many as 435 companies transacted their shares in the stock market, 101 of them recorded gains and 286 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 48 companies remained unchanged.

The three top trading companies were Silk Bank Limited with 119,523,297 shares at Rs 1.19 per share, WorldCall Telecom with 80,384,932 shares at Rs.1.52 per share and Bank Makramah with 64,937,708 shares at Rs.4.15 per share.

Nestle Pakistan Limited witnessed a maximum increase of Rs51.11 per share closing at Rs7,440.36 whereas runner-up was Haleon Pakistan Limited with Rs 30.39 rise in its share price to close at Rs.874.78.

Unilever Pakistan Foods Limited witnessed a maximum decrease of Rs.83.70 per share price, closing at Rs 22,315.50, whereas the runner-up was Sazgar Engineering Works Limited with Rs 46.60 decline in its per share price to Rs.1,094.36.