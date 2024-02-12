PSX Witnesses Bearish Trend, Loses 1,878 Points
Umer Jamshaid Published February 12, 2024 | 05:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2024) The 100-index of the pakistan stock exchange (psx) witnessed bearish trend on Monday, losing 1,878.43 points, a negative change of 2.98 percent, closing at 61,065.32 points against 62,943.75 points the previous trading day.
A total of 349,975,051 shares valuing Rs 12.745 billion were traded during the day as compared to 258,073,610 shares valuing Rs.12.529 billion the last day.
Some 354 companies transacted their shares in the stock market; 35 of them recorded gains and 300 sustained losses, whereas the share prices of 19 remained unchanged.
The three top-trading companies were K-Electric Limited with 50,348,573 shares at Rs.
4.21 per share, WorldCall Telecom with 34,623,947 shares at Rs.121 per share and Oil and Gas Development with 14,939,483 shares at Rs.134.20 per share.
Pakistan Hotels Developers Limited witnessed a maximum increase of Rs.28.47 per share price, closing at Rs.455.68, whereas the runner-up was Ibrahim Fibres Limited with a Rs.10.00 rise in its per share price to Rs.410.00.
Mari Petroleum Company Limited witnessed a maximum decrease of Rs.127.10 per share closing at Rs.2,147.01, followed by Hoechst Pakistan Limited with Rs.80.00 decline to close at Rs.1,320.00.
Recent Stories
Marriyum denies reports of dialogue with PPP for power sharing
Saudi ambassador vows to renovate Faisal Mosque Islamabad
Ambassador Faisal Niaz Tirmizi, Pakistan’s Envoy to the United Arab Emirates r ..
Qatar successfully defended his AFC Asian Cup Crown
Abu Dhabi Dialogue has focussed on enhancing women jobs along with mitigating la ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 February 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 February 2024
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 February 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 February 2024
Nawaz instructs Shehbaz to reach out to winning independents
Yasmin Rashid challenges Nawaz sharif’s results before LHC
Rejuvenated Multan Sultans ready for HBL PSL 9
More Stories From Business
-
Exchange rates for currency notes32 minutes ago
-
Services’ exports earn $3.76 bln for Pakistan in 1st half2 hours ago
-
Domestic gold rates remain unchanged, decline by $2 at Int’l market4 hours ago
-
Shipping activity at Port Qasim4 hours ago
-
Exchange rates for currency notes5 hours ago
-
Bahawalpur’s trader leader seeks political stability6 hours ago
-
Exchange rates for currency notes7 hours ago
-
Foreign exchange rates8 hours ago
-
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 February 20248 hours ago
-
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 February 20248 hours ago
-
CDNS attains Rs 58 billion in Islamic investment bonds23 hours ago
-
Women Chamber of Commerce to hold seminar1 day ago