PSX Witnesses Bearish Trend, Loses 2,002 Points

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 24, 2025 | 04:00 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2025) The 100-Index of the pakistan stock exchange (psx) witnessed bearish trend on Monday, losing 2,002.56 points, a negative change of 1.69 percent, closing at 116,439.62 points as compared to 118,442.18 points on the last trading day.

A total of 311,970,520 shares were traded during the day as compared to 369,119,112 shares the previous trading day, whereas the price of shares stood at Rs20.953 billion against Rs23.273 billion on the last trading day.

As many as 468 companies transacted their shares in the stock market, 124 of them recorded gains and 266 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 78 companies remained unchanged.

The three top trading companies were Pak Elektron with 28,623,330 shares at Rs45.87 per share, Cnergyico PK with 19,218,186 shares at Rs7.94 per share and TRG Pak Limited with 15,741,063 shares at Rs70.20 per share.

Rafhan Maize Products Company Limited witnessed a maximum increase of Rs57.07 per share closing at Rs9,157.07 whereas runner-up was Hoechst Pakistan Limited with Rs47.98 rise in its share price to close at Rs3,297.98.

Service Industries Limited witnessed a maximum decrease of Rs82.56 per share price, closing at Rs1,318.43, whereas the runner-up was Unilever Pakistan Foods Limited with Rs40.05 decline in its per share price to Rs23,525.50.

