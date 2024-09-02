Open Menu

PSX Witnesses Bearish Trend, Loses 204 Points

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 02, 2024 | 04:50 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2024) The 100-Index of the pakistan stock exchange (psx) witnessed bearish trend on Monday, losing 204.92 points, a negative change of 0.26 percent, closing at 78,283.30 points against 78,488.22 points on the last working day.

A total of 457,280,204 shares were traded during the day as compared to 680,810,524 shares the previous day, whereas the price of shares stood at Rs 15.874 billion against Rs 21.186 billion on the last trading day.

As many as 447 companies transacted their shares in the stock market, 107 of them recorded gains and 287 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 53 companies remained unchanged.

The three top trading companies were Hascol petrol with 46,430,036 shares at Rs 7.65 per share, Agha Steel Industries with 28,794,375 shares at Rs.13.68 per share and Secure Logistics Group with 21,545,106 shares at Rs 14.89 per share.

Unilever Pakistan Foods Limited witnessed a maximum increase of Rs 100.07 per share price, closing at Rs 17,599.00, whereas the runner-up was PIA Holding Company Limited with a Rs 75.20 rise in its per share price to Rs 908.95.

Hoechst Pakistan Limited witnessed a maximum decrease of Rs 50.00 per share closing at Rs 2,050.00 followed by Rafhan Maize Products Company Limited with Rs 48.92 decline to close at Rs 7,390.25.

More Stories From Business