Open Menu

PSX Witnesses Bearish Trend, Loses 223 Points

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 23, 2024 | 05:10 PM

PSX witnesses bearish trend, loses 223 points

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2024) The 100-Index of the pakistan stock exchange (psx) witnessed bearish trend on Monday, losing 223.95 points, a negative change of 0.27 percent, closing at 81,850.50 points against 82,074.45 points on the last working day.

A total of 400,309,071 shares were traded during the day as compared to 482,373,803 shares the previous trading day, whereas the price of shares stood at Rs 18.690 billion against Rs.30.188 billion on the last trading day.

As many as 439 companies transacted their shares in the stock market, 143 of them recorded gains and 237 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 59 companies remained unchanged.

The three top trading companies were Pace (Pak) Limited with 30,381,268 shares at Rs5.39 per share, WorldCall Telecom with 29,117,310 shares at Rs 1.28 per share and Oil and Gas Development with 23,080,653 shares at Rs 138.61per share.

Sapphire Fibres Limited witnessed a maximum increase of Rs 129.80 per share price, closing at Rs 1,429.90, whereas the runner-up was Ismail Industries Limited with Rs 124.19 rise in its per share price to Rs 1,750.13.

Unilever Pakistan foods Limited witnessed a maximum decrease of Rs 228.70 per share closing at Rs 17,387.55 followed by Sazgar Engineering Works Limited with Rs 45.88 decline to close at Rs 973.75.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Oil Price Pakistan Stock Exchange Gas Market Share Top Ismail Industries Limited Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited WorldCall Telecom Limited Billion

Recent Stories

The Revolution of Smartphone Design Technology

The Revolution of Smartphone Design Technology

21 minutes ago
 PSI Pakistan appoints Bond Advertising as its agen ..

PSI Pakistan appoints Bond Advertising as its agency partner of choice

25 minutes ago
 Appointment of Lt Gen Mohammad Asim Malik as DGISI ..

Appointment of Lt Gen Mohammad Asim Malik as DGISI is very welcome for the patri ..

28 minutes ago
 Capture Life's Moments with Unmatched Clarity: Inf ..

Capture Life's Moments with Unmatched Clarity: Infinix ZERO 40 Unveiled

30 minutes ago
 Lt Gen Asim Malik appointed as new ISI chief

Lt Gen Asim Malik appointed as new ISI chief

3 hours ago
 Wahab shares interesting story about past friendsh ..

Wahab shares interesting story about past friendship between Shoaib Akhtar and K ..

3 hours ago
Teenager gang-raped during robbery in Pakpattan

Teenager gang-raped during robbery in Pakpattan

4 hours ago
 SC backs PTI for reserved seats in detailed verdic ..

SC backs PTI for reserved seats in detailed verdict

4 hours ago
 PM to present Pakistan’s perspective on regional ..

PM to present Pakistan’s perspective on regional, global issues at UNGA

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 September 202 ..

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 September 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 September 2024

9 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 September 202 ..

1 day ago

More Stories From Business