PSX Witnesses Bearish Trend, Loses 223 Points
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 23, 2024 | 05:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2024) The 100-Index of the pakistan stock exchange (psx) witnessed bearish trend on Monday, losing 223.95 points, a negative change of 0.27 percent, closing at 81,850.50 points against 82,074.45 points on the last working day.
A total of 400,309,071 shares were traded during the day as compared to 482,373,803 shares the previous trading day, whereas the price of shares stood at Rs 18.690 billion against Rs.30.188 billion on the last trading day.
As many as 439 companies transacted their shares in the stock market, 143 of them recorded gains and 237 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 59 companies remained unchanged.
The three top trading companies were Pace (Pak) Limited with 30,381,268 shares at Rs5.39 per share, WorldCall Telecom with 29,117,310 shares at Rs 1.28 per share and Oil and Gas Development with 23,080,653 shares at Rs 138.61per share.
Sapphire Fibres Limited witnessed a maximum increase of Rs 129.80 per share price, closing at Rs 1,429.90, whereas the runner-up was Ismail Industries Limited with Rs 124.19 rise in its per share price to Rs 1,750.13.
Unilever Pakistan foods Limited witnessed a maximum decrease of Rs 228.70 per share closing at Rs 17,387.55 followed by Sazgar Engineering Works Limited with Rs 45.88 decline to close at Rs 973.75.
Recent Stories
The Revolution of Smartphone Design Technology
PSI Pakistan appoints Bond Advertising as its agency partner of choice
Appointment of Lt Gen Mohammad Asim Malik as DGISI is very welcome for the patri ..
Capture Life's Moments with Unmatched Clarity: Infinix ZERO 40 Unveiled
Lt Gen Asim Malik appointed as new ISI chief
Wahab shares interesting story about past friendship between Shoaib Akhtar and K ..
Teenager gang-raped during robbery in Pakpattan
SC backs PTI for reserved seats in detailed verdict
PM to present Pakistan’s perspective on regional, global issues at UNGA
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 September 2024
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 September 202 ..
More Stories From Business
-
Gold prices ease by Rs 600 per tola to Rs 271,9001 hour ago
-
Shipping Activity at Port Qasim2 hours ago
-
BMMC received approval for GEM board listing from PSX4 hours ago
-
Foreign exchange rates7 hours ago
-
Exchange rates for currency notes7 hours ago
-
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 September 20248 hours ago
-
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 September 20249 hours ago
-
Honorary Consul General of Kazakhstan visits SIMAP1 day ago
-
Pakistan’s earns $286 million from IT services' export during July 20241 day ago
-
Ikram-ul-Haq elected as SCCI President1 day ago
-
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 September 20241 day ago
-
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 September 20241 day ago