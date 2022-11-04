PSX witnesses bearish trend, loses 234 points

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2022 ) :The 100-index of the pakistan stock exchange (psx) witnessed bearish trend on Friday, losing 234.40 points, a negative change of 0.56 percent, closing at 41,856.31 against 42,090.71points on the last working day.

A total of 298,094,545 shares were traded during the day as compared to 325,716,698 shares the previous day, whereas the price of shares stood at Rs 5.465 billion against Rs 7.208 billion on the last trading day. Some 343companies transacted their shares in the stock market, 113 of them recorded gains and 198 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 32 companies remained unchanged.

The three top trading companies were WorldCall Telecom with 73,160,500 shares at Rs 1.57 per share, Hascol petrol with 73,150,000 shares at Rs 8.39 per share, and Sui South Gas, 9,357,000 shares at Rs 10.37 per share.

Sanofi-Aventis witnessed a maximum increase of Rs 45.95 per share price, closing at Rs 1,028 whereas the runner-up was Pak TobaccoXD with a Rs 18 rise in its per share price to Rs 918.Abbott Lab witnessed a maximum decrease of Rs 43.15 per share closing at Rs 551.85, followed by Ismail Industries XD with a Rs 36.75 decline to close at Rs 453.25.