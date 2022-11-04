UrduPoint.com

PSX Witnesses Bearish Trend, Loses 234 Points

Faizan Hashmi Published November 04, 2022 | 06:20 PM

PSX witnesses bearish trend, loses 234 points

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2022 ) :The 100-index of the pakistan stock exchange (psx) witnessed bearish trend on Friday, losing 234.40 points, a negative change of 0.56 percent, closing at 41,856.31 against 42,090.71points on the last working day.

A total of 298,094,545 shares were traded during the day as compared to 325,716,698 shares the previous day, whereas the price of shares stood at Rs 5.465 billion against Rs 7.208 billion on the last trading day. Some 343companies transacted their shares in the stock market, 113 of them recorded gains and 198 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 32 companies remained unchanged.

The three top trading companies were WorldCall Telecom with 73,160,500 shares at Rs 1.57 per share, Hascol petrol with 73,150,000 shares at Rs 8.39 per share, and Sui South Gas, 9,357,000 shares at Rs 10.37 per share.

Sanofi-Aventis witnessed a maximum increase of Rs 45.95 per share price, closing at Rs 1,028 whereas the runner-up was Pak TobaccoXD with a Rs 18 rise in its per share price to Rs 918.Abbott Lab witnessed a maximum decrease of Rs 43.15 per share closing at Rs 551.85, followed by Ismail Industries XD with a Rs 36.75 decline to close at Rs 453.25.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Price Pakistan Stock Exchange Market Share Top Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited Hascol Petroleum Limited Sui Southern Gas Company Limited WorldCall Telecom Limited Billion

Recent Stories

Police take suspicious man into custody from outsi ..

Police take suspicious man into custody from outside SKH

34 minutes ago
 PM may visit Imran Khan: Interior Minister

PM may visit Imran Khan: Interior Minister

1 hour ago
 Imran Khan to address nation after delay in FIR ag ..

Imran Khan to address nation after delay in FIR against attack on his life

3 hours ago
 Defence Minister calls for transparent inquiry int ..

Defence Minister calls for transparent inquiry into into attack on Imran Khan's ..

4 hours ago
 Imran Khan recovering, in high spirit: Moonis Elah ..

Imran Khan recovering, in high spirit: Moonis Elahi

4 hours ago
 T20 World Cup 2022: Australia beat Afghanistan by ..

T20 World Cup 2022: Australia beat Afghanistan by four runs

5 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.