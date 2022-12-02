PSX witnesses bearish trend, loses 243 points

ISLAMABAD, Dec 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2022 ) :The 100-index of the pakistan stock exchange (psx) witnessed bearish trend on Friday, losing 243.42 points, a negative change of 0.57 percent, closing at 42150.10 against 42393.52 points on the previous day.

A total of 143,209,118 shares were traded during the day as compared to 161,778,171 shares the previous day, whereas the price of shares stood at Rs 5.094 billion against Rs4.687 billion on the last trading day.

As many as 327 companies transacted their shares in the stock market, 85 of them recorded gains and 220 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 22 companies remained unchanged.

The three top-trading companies were Dewan Motors with 12,273,000 shares at Rs 14.29 per share, TRG Pak Ltd with 10,687,879 shares at Rs 136.71 per share, and WorldCall Telecom with 10,447,483 shares at Rs 1.41 per share.

Allawasaya Textile witnessed a maximum increase of Rs 225.33 per share price, closing at Rs 3229.81, whereas the runner-up was Bhanero Textile with a Rs 66.75 rise in its per share price to Rs956.76.

Rafhan Maize witnessed a maximum decrease of Rs 488.25 per share closing at Rs 9677.50 followed by Sapphire Fiber with a Rs 83.22 decline to close at Rs 1050.11.