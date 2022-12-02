UrduPoint.com

PSX Witnesses Bearish Trend, Loses 243 Points

Muhammad Irfan Published December 02, 2022 | 06:10 PM

PSX witnesses bearish trend, loses 243 points

ISLAMABAD, Dec 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2022 ) :The 100-index of the pakistan stock exchange (psx) witnessed bearish trend on Friday, losing 243.42 points, a negative change of 0.57 percent, closing at 42150.10 against 42393.52 points on the previous day.

A total of 143,209,118 shares were traded during the day as compared to 161,778,171 shares the previous day, whereas the price of shares stood at Rs 5.094 billion against Rs4.687 billion on the last trading day.

As many as 327 companies transacted their shares in the stock market, 85 of them recorded gains and 220 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 22 companies remained unchanged.

The three top-trading companies were Dewan Motors with 12,273,000 shares at Rs 14.29 per share, TRG Pak Ltd with 10,687,879 shares at Rs 136.71 per share, and WorldCall Telecom with 10,447,483 shares at Rs 1.41 per share.

Allawasaya Textile witnessed a maximum increase of Rs 225.33 per share price, closing at Rs 3229.81, whereas the runner-up was Bhanero Textile with a Rs 66.75 rise in its per share price to Rs956.76.

Rafhan Maize witnessed a maximum decrease of Rs 488.25 per share closing at Rs 9677.50 followed by Sapphire Fiber with a Rs 83.22 decline to close at Rs 1050.11.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Price Pakistan Stock Exchange Market Textile Share Dewan Farooque Motors Limited Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited TRG Pakistan Limited WorldCall Telecom Limited Sapphire Fibers Limited Billion

Recent Stories

Member States Discuss Draft OIC Convention on the ..

Member States Discuss Draft OIC Convention on the Rights of the Child

32 minutes ago
 Crescent Model Students Visit PITB

Crescent Model Students Visit PITB

39 minutes ago
 Dr. Asad Majeed appointed as new Foreign Secretary

Dr. Asad Majeed appointed as new Foreign Secretary

2 hours ago
 Imran Khan demands immediate release of Senator Sw ..

Imran Khan demands immediate release of Senator Swati

2 hours ago
 Afghanistan reassures not to allow anyone to use s ..

Afghanistan reassures not to allow anyone to use soil against Pakistan: FO

3 hours ago
 COAS, KSA Envoy discuss matters of bilateral inter ..

COAS, KSA Envoy discuss matters of bilateral interest

6 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.