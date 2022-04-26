PSX witnesses bearish trend, loses 255 points to close at 45,817 points

The KSE 100-index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) witnessed bearish trend on Tuesday, losing 255.57 points, with negative change of 0.55 percent, closing at 45,817.68 points against 46,073.25 points on the last working day

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2022 ) :The KSE 100-index of the pakistan stock exchange (psx) witnessed bearish trend on Tuesday, losing 255.57 points, with negative change of 0.55 percent, closing at 45,817.68 points against 46,073.25 points on the last working day.

A total of 210,202,385 shares, valuing Rs 6.226 billion, were traded during the day compared to the trade of 368,830,284 shares worth Rs 9.663 billion the previous day.

As many as 324 companies transacted shares in the stock market, 90 of them recorded gain and 211 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 23 companies remained unchanged.

The three top trading companies were G3 Technologies with a volume of 18,853,000 and price per share of Rs 11.72, Lotte Chemical with a volume of 17,917,000 and price per share of Rs 21.96 and Hum Network with volume of 14,295,500 and price per share of Rs 8.26.

Nestle Pakistan witnessed a maximum increase of Rs 149.99 per share, closing at Rs 5,849.99 whereas the runner up was Bhanero Tex, the share prices of which climbed up by Rs 100 to Rs 1,470.

Colgate Palm witnessed maximum decrease of Rs 66.66, closing at Rs 2,155.56 followed by Bata (Pak), the share price of which declined by Rs 54.99 to close at Rs 2,245.