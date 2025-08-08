PSX Witnesses Bearish Trend, Loses 264 Points
Umer Jamshaid Published August 08, 2025 | 06:30 PM
The Pakistan Stock Exchange’s (PSX) benchmark KSE-100 Index turned around to bearish trend on Friday, losing 264.34 points, a positive change of 0.18 percent, closing at 145,382.80 points against 145,647.14 points last trading day
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2025) The Pakistan Stock Exchange’s (PSX) benchmark KSE-100 Index turned around to bearish trend on Friday, losing 264.34 points, a positive change of 0.18 percent, closing at 145,382.80 points against 145,647.14 points last trading day.
A total of 548,050,956 shares were traded during the day as compared to 712,527,450 shares the previous trading day, whereas the price of shares stood at Rs 45.488 billion against Rs 55.677 billion on the last trading day.
As many as 482 companies transacted their shares in the stock market, 151 of them recorded gains and 296 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 35 companies remained unchanged.
The three top trading companies were Pak Petroleum with 21,967,632 shares at Rs 188.23 per share, Bank of Punjab with 21,258,633 shares at Rs13.92 per share and Loads Limited with 20,561,978 shares at Rs 16.58 per share.
Ismail Industries Limited witnessed a maximum increase of Rs 70.39 per share price, closing at Rs 2,172.38, whereas the runner-up was Supernet Technologies Limited with Rs43.11 rise in its per share price to Rs 802.60.
PIA Holding Company LimitedB witnessed a maximum decrease of Rs478.14 per share closing at Rs 29,379.66 followed by Nestle Pakistan Limited with Rs87.02 decline in its share price to close at Rs8,950.56.
Recent Stories
Muslim Council of Elders participates in Istanbul International Arabic Book Fair
PSX witnesses bearish trend, loses 264 points
Regional Transport Ministers’ conference in October, 27 countries invited
DEWA’s profit after tax hits AED2.9 billion
FAO Food Price Index edges up in July
LCCI happy over pro-business amendments to Finance Act 2025
Pakistani students win two golds, one silver at Asian Science Camp 2025; made hi ..
Operation Chivalrous Knight 3 team inspects progress on ‘Lifeline Water Supply ..
HomeNet Pakistan, with SMEDA organises a policy dialogue women empowerment
'Ministry of Higher Education' sets August 11 as deadline for students to accept ..
Registration Begins for Attractive Vehicle Number Plates via PITB developed e-Au ..
Rumors Hint at TECNO Spark 40 Series with Slim Design and Magnetic Wireless Char ..
More Stories From Business
-
PSX witnesses bearish trend, loses 264 points24 seconds ago
-
Ahsan chairs meeting to review preparations for Allama Iqbal’s 150th birth anniversary2 hours ago
-
LCCI happy over pro-business amendments to Finance Act 202526 seconds ago
-
HomeNet Pakistan, with SMEDA organises a policy dialogue women empowerment2 hours ago
-
KPRA team visits business entities in Mardan2 hours ago
-
Material Testing Lab being upgraded2 hours ago
-
Kitchen items’ prices up by 0.05 pc4 hours ago
-
Gold prices up by Rs500 to Rs 362,700 per tola4 hours ago
-
Commerce Minister urges timber traders to grow forests, assures full Support on trade hurdles5 hours ago
-
Relief for electricity consumers as protected units likely to increase from 200 to 3005 hours ago
-
Currency Converter & Open Market Foreign Exchange in Pakistan 08 August 20254 minutes ago
-
Foreign exchange rates8 hours ago