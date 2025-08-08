Open Menu

PSX Witnesses Bearish Trend, Loses 264 Points

Published August 08, 2025

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2025) The Pakistan Stock Exchange’s (PSX) benchmark KSE-100 Index turned around to bearish trend on Friday, losing 264.34 points, a positive change of 0.18 percent, closing at 145,382.80 points against 145,647.14 points last trading day.

A total of 548,050,956 shares were traded during the day as compared to 712,527,450 shares the previous trading day, whereas the price of shares stood at Rs 45.488 billion against Rs 55.677 billion on the last trading day.

As many as 482 companies transacted their shares in the stock market, 151 of them recorded gains and 296 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 35 companies remained unchanged.

The three top trading companies were Pak Petroleum with 21,967,632 shares at Rs 188.23 per share, Bank of Punjab with 21,258,633 shares at Rs13.92 per share and Loads Limited with 20,561,978 shares at Rs 16.58 per share.

Ismail Industries Limited witnessed a maximum increase of Rs 70.39 per share price, closing at Rs 2,172.38, whereas the runner-up was Supernet Technologies Limited with Rs43.11 rise in its per share price to Rs 802.60.

PIA Holding Company LimitedB witnessed a maximum decrease of Rs478.14 per share closing at Rs 29,379.66 followed by Nestle Pakistan Limited with Rs87.02 decline in its share price to close at Rs8,950.56.

