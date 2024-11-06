PSX witnesses bearish trend, loses 282 points

(@FahadShabbir)

The 100-Index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) turned around to bearish trend on Wednesday, losing 282.88 points, a negative change of 0.31 percent, closing at 92,021.44 points as compared to 92,304.32 points on the last trading day

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2024) The 100-Index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) turned around to bearish trend on Wednesday, losing 282.88 points, a negative change of 0.31 percent, closing at 92,021.44 points as compared to 92,304.32 points on the last trading day.

A total of 889,166,479 shares were traded during the day as compared to 752,664,527 shares the previous trading day, whereas the price of shares stood at Rs 30.474billion against Rs. 32.827 billion on the last trading day.

As many as 452 companies transacted their shares in the stock market, 201 of them recorded gains and 200 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 51 companies remained unchanged.

The three top trading companies were Bank of Punjab with 88,684,180 shares at Rs 6.21 per share, Cnergyico PK with 71,639,690 shares at Rs 4.11 per share and Power Cement with 39,151,188 shares at Rs.7.20 per share.

Unilever Pakistan Foods Limited witnessed a maximum increase of Rs.233.34 per share price, closing at Rs 18,900.67, whereas the runner-up was Hoechst Pakistan Limited with Rs 93.00rise in its per share price to Rs 2,353.00.

Pakistan Tobacco Company Limited witnessed a maximum decrease of Rs 35.49 per share closing at Rs 1,239.22 followed by Rafhan Maize Products Company Limited with Rs 35.43 decline to close at Rs 7,406.66.