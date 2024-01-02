Open Menu

PSX Witnesses Bearish Trend, Loses 312 Points

Muhammad Irfan Published January 02, 2024 | 06:20 PM

PSX witnesses bearish trend, loses 312 points

The 100-index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) witnessed bearish trend on Tuesday, losing 312.18 points, a negative change of 0.48 percent, closing at 64,349.60 points against 64,661.78 points the previous trading day

A total of 671,665,363 shares valuing Rs.24.451 billion were traded during the day as compared to 625,147,050 shares valuing Rs.18.525 billion the last day.

Some 378 companies transacted their shares in the stock market; 105 of them recorded gains and 252 sustained losses, whereas the share prices of 21 remained unchanged.

The three top-trading companies were K-Electric Ltd with 79,854,616 shares at Rs.

5.30 per share, WorldCall Telecom with 46,483,335 shares at Rs.1.53 per share and Bank of Punjab with 34,951,735 shares at Rs 6.88 per share.

Sapphire Textile Mills witnessed a maximum increase of Rs.86.76 per share price, closing at Rs.1,569.68, whereas the runner-up was Hoechst Pakistan with a Rs.31.53 rise in its per share price to Rs.1,320.00.

Pakistan Tobacco Limited witnessed a maximum decrease of Rs.58.47 per share closing at Rs.1,072.11, followed by Mari Petroleum Company with Rs.47.11 decline to close at Rs.2,100.19.

More Stories From Business