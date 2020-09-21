UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PSX Witnesses Bearish Trend, Loses 330 Points To Close At 42,174 Points

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Mon 21st September 2020 | 05:53 PM

PSX witnesses bearish trend, loses 330 points to close at 42,174 points

The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Monday witnessed bearish trend as the KSE 100 index closed at 42,174.14 points against 42,504.76 points on the last working day, with negative change of 330.62 points (0.87%)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2020 ):The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Monday witnessed bearish trend as the KSE 100 index closed at 42,174.14 points against 42,504.76 points on the last working day, with negative change of 330.62 points (0.87%).

A total 433,941,549 shares were traded for Rs11.322 billion compared to 516,126,248 shares the previous day for Rs13.577 billion.

As many as 408 companies transacted shares in the stock market, 115 of them recorded gain and 277 sustained losses whereas the share price of 6 companies remained unchanged.

The three top traded companies were Aisha Steel Mill with a volume of 58,910,000 shares and price per share of Rs14.

51, Unity Foods Ltd with a volume of 48,202,000 and price per share of Rs18.09 and Fauji Foods Ltd with a volume of 36,014,000 and price per share of Rs19.32.

Insland Textile recorded maximum increase of Rs72.61 per share, closing at Rs1040.78 whereas Gatron Ind. was runner up with the increase of Rs42.43 per share, closing at Rs671.

Colgate PalmXDXB witnessed maximum decrease of Rs101.83 per share, closing at Rs2971 whereas Nestle Pakistan shares decreased by Rs93.33 per share closing at Rs6900.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Karachi Stock Exchange Price Pakistan Stock Exchange Market Textile Share Top Aisha Steel Mills Limited Fauji Foods Limited Nestle Pakistan Limited Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited Gatron Industries Limited Unity Foods Limited Billion

Recent Stories

Army Chief says Army does not have role in politic ..

9 minutes ago

Ajman Government’s remote working system approve ..

11 minutes ago

Dubai Customs: AED67b airborne gold, diamonds trad ..

11 minutes ago

Huawei Appoints New President for Cloud and AI Bus ..

27 minutes ago

Reham Khan criticizes Fayyazul Hassan Chohan for h ..

27 minutes ago

Islamabad police to arrange professional courses f ..

30 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.