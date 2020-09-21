PSX witnesses bearish trend, loses 330 points to close at 42,174 points

The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Monday witnessed bearish trend as the KSE 100 index closed at 42,174.14 points against 42,504.76 points on the last working day, with negative change of 330.62 points (0.87%)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2020 ):The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Monday witnessed bearish trend as the KSE 100 index closed at 42,174.14 points against 42,504.76 points on the last working day, with negative change of 330.62 points (0.87%).

A total 433,941,549 shares were traded for Rs11.322 billion compared to 516,126,248 shares the previous day for Rs13.577 billion.

As many as 408 companies transacted shares in the stock market, 115 of them recorded gain and 277 sustained losses whereas the share price of 6 companies remained unchanged.

The three top traded companies were Aisha Steel Mill with a volume of 58,910,000 shares and price per share of Rs14.

51, Unity Foods Ltd with a volume of 48,202,000 and price per share of Rs18.09 and Fauji Foods Ltd with a volume of 36,014,000 and price per share of Rs19.32.

Insland Textile recorded maximum increase of Rs72.61 per share, closing at Rs1040.78 whereas Gatron Ind. was runner up with the increase of Rs42.43 per share, closing at Rs671.

Colgate PalmXDXB witnessed maximum decrease of Rs101.83 per share, closing at Rs2971 whereas Nestle Pakistan shares decreased by Rs93.33 per share closing at Rs6900.