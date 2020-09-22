UrduPoint.com
PSX Witnesses Bearish Trend, Loses 345 Points To Close At 41,828 Points

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Tue 22nd September 2020 | 05:50 PM

PSX witnesses bearish trend, loses 345 points to close at 41,828 points

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2020 ) :The pakistan stock exchange (psx) on Tuesday witnessed bearish trend as the KSE 100 index closed at 41,828.91 points against 42,174.14 points on the last working day, with negative change of 345.23 points (0.82%).

A total 441,286,493 shares were traded during the day compared to the trade of 433,941,549 shares the previous day whereas the price of shares stood at Rs12.959 billion against Rs11.322 billion previous day.

As many as 428 companies transacted shares in the stock market, 121 of them recorded gain and 288 sustained losses whereas the share price of 19 companies remained unchanged.

The three top traded companies were Hascol petrol with a volume of 31,356,000 shares and price per share of Rs21.56, Aisha Steel Mill with a volume of 30,902,500 and price per share of Rs15.49 and Unity Foods Ltd with a volume of 29,797,500 and price per share of Rs18.35.

Indus Dyeing recorded maximum increase of Rs37.87 per share, closing at Rs542.88 whereas Murree Brewery was runner up with the increase of Rs34.61 per share, closing at Rs663.11.

Colgate PalmXDXB witnessed maximum decrease of Rs69.93 per share, closing at Rs2900.07 whereas Sapphire Tex shares decreased by Rs41.51 per share closing at Rs850.

