PSX witnesses bearish trend, loses 3,559.48 points

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2025) The 100-Index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) witnessed a bearish trend on Wednesday, losing 3,559.48 points, a negative change of 3.13 percent, closing at 110,009.03 points as compared to 113,568.51 points on the last trading day.

A total of 550,076,224 shares were traded during the day as compared to 420,552,852 shares the previous trading day, whereas the price of shares stood at Rs 30.121 billion against Rs 23.696 billion on the last trading day.

As many as 447 companies transacted their shares in the stock market, 49 of them recorded gains and 356 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 42 companies remained unchanged.

The three top trading companies were WorldCall Telecom with 53,673,828 shares at Rs 1.22 per share, Bank of Punjab with 35,773,964 shares at Rs 9.18 per share and Sui South Gas with 26,711,578 shares at Rs 32.47 per share.

PIA Holding Company LimitedB witnessed a maximum increase of Rs 581.16 per share closing at Rs 6,392.75 whereas runner-up was Unilever Pakistan Foods Limited with Rs 240.55 rise in its share price to close at Rs 22,531.29.

Rafhan Maize Products Company Limited witnessed a maximum decrease of Rs 150.56 per share price, closing at Rs 8,824.44, whereas the runner-up Hoechst Pakistan Limited with Rs 109.41 decline in its per share price to Rs 3,185.00.