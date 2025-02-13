Open Menu

PSX Witnesses Bearish Trend, Loses 360 Points

Umer Jamshaid Published February 13, 2025 | 06:11 PM

PSX witnesses bearish trend, loses 360 points

The 100-Index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) witnessed bearish trend on Thursday, losing, 360.86 points, a negative change of 0.32 percent, closing at 112,564.08 points as compared to 112,924.94 points on the last trading day

A total of 596,739,574 shares were traded during the day as compared to 669,597,325 shares the previous trading day, whereas the price of shares stood at Rs30.965 billion against Rs27.904 billion on the last trading day.

As many as 445 companies transacted their shares in the stock market, 176 of them recorded gains and 221 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 48 companies remained unchanged.

The three top trading companies were B.O. Punjab with 79,317,612 shares at Rs.11.86 per share, Lotte Chemical with 72,104,503 shares at Rs.21.23 per share and Power Cement with 40,290,839 shares at Rs.10.03 per share.

Ismail Industries Limited witnessed a maximum increase of Rs.90.97 per share closing at Rs.1,943.16 whereas runner-up was Pakistan Services Limited with Rs.64.51 rise in its share price to close at Rs.1,025.10.

Unilever Pakistan Foods Limited witnessed a maximum decrease of Rs.441.45 per share price, closing at Rs.23,482.54, whereas the runner-up was Nestle Pakistan Limited with Rs.63.50 decline in its per share price to Rs.7,366.50.

