PSX Witnesses Bearish Trend, Loses 360 Points
Umer Jamshaid Published February 13, 2025 | 06:11 PM
The 100-Index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) witnessed bearish trend on Thursday, losing, 360.86 points, a negative change of 0.32 percent, closing at 112,564.08 points as compared to 112,924.94 points on the last trading day
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2025) The 100-Index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) witnessed bearish trend on Thursday, losing, 360.86 points, a negative change of 0.32 percent, closing at 112,564.08 points as compared to 112,924.94 points on the last trading day.
A total of 596,739,574 shares were traded during the day as compared to 669,597,325 shares the previous trading day, whereas the price of shares stood at Rs30.965 billion against Rs27.904 billion on the last trading day.
As many as 445 companies transacted their shares in the stock market, 176 of them recorded gains and 221 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 48 companies remained unchanged.
The three top trading companies were B.O. Punjab with 79,317,612 shares at Rs.11.86 per share, Lotte Chemical with 72,104,503 shares at Rs.21.23 per share and Power Cement with 40,290,839 shares at Rs.10.03 per share.
Ismail Industries Limited witnessed a maximum increase of Rs.90.97 per share closing at Rs.1,943.16 whereas runner-up was Pakistan Services Limited with Rs.64.51 rise in its share price to close at Rs.1,025.10.
Unilever Pakistan Foods Limited witnessed a maximum decrease of Rs.441.45 per share price, closing at Rs.23,482.54, whereas the runner-up was Nestle Pakistan Limited with Rs.63.50 decline in its per share price to Rs.7,366.50.
Recent Stories
ADDED facilitates business expansion in Abu Dhabi for firms registered in other ..
PSX closes on a negative tradition session today
CEO of &e International: 1.5 million subscribers for 'e& money' app
UAE's digital education initiatives in Africa contribute to youth development
Dubai records world’s lowest electricity Customer Minutes Lost per year
WGS: Abu Dhabi Fund for Development total funding reached AED229 billion
Dubai South inaugurates Satys aircraft paint facility
JAFZA, A-HEAT to establish largest heat exchanger facility in GCC
WGS: Saif bin Zayed witnesses signing of UAE Children’s Digital Wellbeing Pact
Somaliland President praises UAE continued support, seeks stronger bilateral par ..
CISSS, IICA sign MoU to enhance research, regional dialogue
Mawra Hocane, Ameer Gilani’s wedding becomes social media spotlight
More Stories From Business
-
PSX closes on a negative tradition session today40 seconds ago
-
Rupee sheds 01 paisa against dollar5 minutes ago
-
PSX witnesses bearish trend, loses 360 points5 minutes ago
-
3-day Pak-China Chah (Love) Festival to start from 21st2 hours ago
-
Turkish President's visit to boost bilateral trade2 hours ago
-
Pakistan, Turkiye agree to deepen multiple cooperation; vow efforts for $5b trade volume13 seconds ago
-
PFC makes significant impact at 11th IDF2 hours ago
-
Gold price increases by Rs2,500 per tola in Pakistan3 hours ago
-
Gold prices up by Rs.2,500 per tola to Rs.304,0003 hours ago
-
Pakistan State Oil (PSO) posts PKR 11.2 billion profit in 1HFY2517 seconds ago
-
Shipping activity at Port Qasim19 seconds ago
-
Pak-Türkiye Strengthen economic ties with 21 new agreements, trade expansion plans4 hours ago