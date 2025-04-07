Open Menu

PSX Witnesses Bearish Trend, Loses 3,882 Points

Faizan Hashmi Published April 07, 2025 | 06:37 PM

The 100-Index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) witnessed bearish trend on Monday, losing 3,882.17 points, a negative change of 3.27 percent, closing at 114,909.49 points as compared to 118,791.66 points on the last trading day

A total of 710,788,421 shares were traded during the day as compared to 553,668,391 shares the previous trading day, whereas the price of shares stood at Rs 43.023billion against Rs 35.492 billion on the last trading day.

As many as 450 companies transacted their shares in the stock market, 52 of them recorded gains and 357 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 41 companies remained unchanged.

The three top trading companies were WorldCall Telecom with 55,274,278 shares at Rs 1.28 per share, Cnergyico PK with 53,401,922 shares at Rs7.83 per share and Bank of Punjab 34,156,511 shares at Rs 10.39 per share.

Philip Morris (Pakistan) Limited witnessed a maximum increase of Rs 98.20 per share closing at Rs 1,080.18 whereas runner-up was The Thal Industries Corporation Limited with Rs 24.28 rise in its share price to close at Rs 374.28.

Bata Pakistan Limited witnessed a maximum decrease of Rs 157.05 per share price, closing at Rs 1,528.76, whereas the runner-up was Nestle Pakistan Limited with Rs 149.98 decline in its per share price to Rs 7,200.02.

