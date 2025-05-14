Open Menu

PSX Witnesses Bearish Trend, Loses 39.36 Points

Sumaira FH Published May 14, 2025 | 05:40 PM

PSX witnesses bearish trend, loses 39.36 points

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2025) The 100-Index of the pakistan stock exchange (psx) witnessed a bearish trend on Wednesday, losing 39.36 points, a negative change of 0.03 percent, closing at 118,536.53 points as compared to 118,575.89 points on the last trading day.

A total of 609,063,142 shares were traded during the day as compared to 684,294,646 shares the previous trading day, whereas the price of shares stood at Rs 41.913 billion against Rs 52.586 billion on the last trading day.

As many as 451 companies transacted their shares in the stock market, 207 of them recorded gains and 191 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 53 companies remained unchanged.

The three top trading companies were At-Tahur Limited with 38,761,905 shares at Rs 44.84 per share, Fauji Cement with 36,170,971 shares at Rs 47.86 per share and Sui South Gas with 32,384,781 shares at Rs 36.07 per share.

PIA Holding Company Limited witnessed a maximum increase of Rs 935.96 per share closing at Rs 10,295.59 whereas runner-up was Khyber Textile Mills Limited with Rs 88.92 rise in its share price to close at Rs 978.13.

Unilever Pakistan Foods Limited witnessed a maximum decrease of Rs 236.35 per share price, closing at Rs 22,676.15, whereas the runner-up Hoechst Pakistan Limited with Rs 137.93 decline in its per share price to Rs 3,260.00.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Recent Stories

PDMA issues heatwave alert across Punjab amid hot ..

PDMA issues heatwave alert across Punjab amid hot weather

5 minutes ago
 Alex Hales confirms participation in remaining PSL ..

Alex Hales confirms participation in remaining PSL X matches

10 minutes ago
 Gold price drops by Rs2300 per tola in Pakistan

Gold price drops by Rs2300 per tola in Pakistan

17 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 May 2025

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 May 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 May 2025

9 hours ago
 Saman Ansari makes candid revelations about her ma ..

Saman Ansari makes candid revelations about her marital life

21 hours ago
Gold price increases by Rs3,700 per tola in Pakist ..

Gold price increases by Rs3,700 per tola in Pakistan

22 hours ago
 Modi in a state of great anger over war defeat: Im ..

Modi in a state of great anger over war defeat: Imran Khan

22 hours ago
 PSL X all set to return from May 17 at Rawalpindi ..

PSL X all set to return from May 17 at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium

22 hours ago
 Google updates its logo for the first time in a de ..

Google updates its logo for the first time in a decade

1 day ago
 President Trump lands in Saudi Arabia, starts key ..

President Trump lands in Saudi Arabia, starts key Middle East visit

1 day ago
 Mike Hesson appointed as Pakistan’s new white-ba ..

Mike Hesson appointed as Pakistan’s new white-ball head coach

1 day ago

More Stories From Business