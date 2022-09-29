PSX witnesses bearish trend, loses 421 points

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2022 ) :The 100-index of the pakistan stock exchange (psx) witnessed bearish trend on Thursday, losing 421.27, a negative change of 1.02 percent, closing at 41,013.86 against 41,435.13 points on the last working day.

A total of 127,449,289 shares were traded during the day compared to 220,560,663 shares the previous day, whereas the price of shares stood at Rs.5.518 billion against Rs. 8.028 billion on the last trading day.

As many as 324 companies transacted their shares in the stock market,103 of them recorded gain and 194 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 27 companies remained unchanged.

The three top trading companies were K-Electric Ltd with 11,169,500 shares at Rs 3 per share, TPL Properties with 9,977,036 at Rs20.86 and TRG Pak Ltd with 7,811,018 at Rs122.92 per share.

Sanofi-Aventis witnessed a maximum increase of Rs 49 per share price, closing at Rs 1,149 whereas the runner up was Faisal Spinning with Rs 23.99 rise in per share price to Rs.423.99.

Premium Tex witnessed maximum decrease of Rs 62.02 per share closing at Rs 764.93 followed by Colgate PalmXDXB with Rs 48.99 decline to close at Rs 2,091.01.