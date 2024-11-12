Open Menu

PSX Witnesses Bearish Trend, Loses 423 Points

Sumaira FH Published November 12, 2024 | 05:00 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2024) The 100-Index of the pakistan stock exchange (psx) witnessed bearish trend on Tuesday, losing 423.76 points, a negative change of 0.45 percent, closing at 93,224.56 points as compared to 93,648.33 points on the last trading day.

A total of 792,904,878 shares were traded during the day as compared to 815,188,409 shares the previous trading day, whereas the price of shares stood at Rs 30.788 billion against Rs.37.324 billion on the last trading day.

As many as 454 companies transacted their shares in the stock market, 151 of them recorded gains and 242 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 61 companies remained unchanged.

The three top trading companies were Pak Int. Bulk with 79,861,776 shares at Rs 8.00 per share, K-Electric with 71,760,455 shares at Rs 5.13 per share and Pak Refinery with 56,364,168 shares at Rs.26.88 per share.

Ismail Industries Limited witnessed a maximum increase of Rs.123.96 per share price, closing at Rs 1,639.50, whereas the runner-up was Sapphire Fibers Limited with Rs 46.55 rise in its per share price to Rs 1,175.63.

Services Industries Limited witnessed a maximum decrease of Rs 45.87 per share closing at Rs 1,160.19 followed by Philip Morris Limited with Rs 40.58 decline to close at Rs 789.50.

