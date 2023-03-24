PSX witnesses bearish trend, loses 434.05 points

The 100-index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) witnessed bearish trend on Friday, losing 434.05 points, a negative change of 1.08 percent, closing at 39,942.05 points against 40,376.10 points the previous day

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2023 ):The 100-index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) witnessed bearish trend on Friday, losing 434.05 points, a negative change of 1.08 percent, closing at 39,942.05 points against 40,376.10 points the previous day.

A total of 46,728,175 shares were traded during the day as compared to 148,452,001 shares the previous day, whereas the price of shares stood at Rs. 1.294 billion against Rs. 3.917 billion on the last trading day.

As many as 308 companies transacted their shares in the stock market; 89 of them recorded gains and 200 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 19 companies remained unchanged.

The three top-trading companies were WorldCall Telecom with 4,011,170 shares at Rs.1.20 per share; Telecard Limited with 3,877,000 shares at Rs.7.06 per share and TLP Properties with 1,839,174 shares at Rs.14.70 per share.

Nestle Pakistan witnessed a maximum increase of Rs.99.95 per share price, closing at Rs.5100.10, whereas the runner-up was Sapphire Fiber with an Rs.71.60 rise in it's per share price to Rs.1026.39.

Pak Services witnessed a maximum decrease of Rs.89.00 per share closing at Rs.1099.00; followed by Pak Tobacco with Rs.52.50 decline to close at Rs.665.10.