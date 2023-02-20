UrduPoint.com

PSX Witnesses Bearish Trend, Loses 444 Points

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 20, 2023 | 05:20 PM

PSX witnesses bearish trend, loses 444 points

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2023 ) :The 100-index of the pakistan stock exchange (psx) witnessed bearish trend on Monday, losing 444.97 points, a negative change of 1.08 percent, closing at 40,673.64 points against 41,118.61 points the previous day.

A total of 92,717,662 shares were traded during the day as compared to 110,366,624 shares the previous day, whereas the price of shares stood at Rs. 4.461 billion against Rs. 4.677 billion on the last trading day.

As many as 313 companies transacted their shares in the stock market; 65 of them recorded gains and 225 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 23 companies remained unchanged.

The three top-trading companies were WorldCall Telecom with 6,395,078 shares at Rs 1.16 per share; Oil and Gas Dev. with 5,383,683 shares at Rs.89.72 per share, and TRG Pak Ltd with 4,393,644 shares at Rs.112.59 per share.

Premium Tex witnessed a maximum increase of Rs.36.46 per share price, closing at Rs.546.46, whereas the runner-up was Pak Tobacco with a Rs.28.63 rise in its per share price to Rs.778.73.

Rafhan Maize witnessed a maximum decrease of Rs.689.25 per share closing at Rs.8,500.750; followed by Bata (Pak) with Rs.149.24 decline to close at Rs.1,840.75.

