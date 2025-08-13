Open Menu

PSX Witnesses Bearish Trend, Loses 476 Points

Faizan Hashmi Published August 13, 2025 | 06:34 PM

PSX witnesses bearish trend, loses 476 points

The Pakistan Stock Exchange’s (PSX) benchmark KSE-100 Index witnessed bearish trend on Wednesday, losing 476.02 more points, a negative of 0.32 percent, closing at 146,529.31 points against 147,005.32 points last trading day

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2025) The Pakistan Stock Exchange’s (PSX) benchmark KSE-100 Index witnessed bearish trend on Wednesday, losing 476.02 more points, a negative of 0.32 percent, closing at 146,529.31 points against 147,005.32 points last trading day.

A total of 647,094,379 shares were traded during the day as compared to 691,658,929 shares the previous trading day, whereas the price of shares stood at Rs 40.896 billion against Rs 44.579 billion on the last trading day.

As many as 487 companies transacted their shares in the stock market, 199 of them recorded gains and 240 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 48 companies remained unchanged.

The three top trading companies were Yousuf Weaving with 51,807,110 shares at Rs 6.

14 per share, Aisha Steel Mill with 48,592,372 shares at Rs12.92 per share and Bank of Punjab with 33,751,962 shares at Rs 14.26 per share.

Hoechst Pakistan Limited witnessed a maximum increase of Rs 201.10 per share price, closing at Rs 3,225.80, whereas the runner-up was Sindh Abadgars Sugar Mills Limited with Rs28.52 rise in its per share price to Rs 313.67.

PIA Holding Company LimitedB witnessed a maximum decrease of Rs328.13 per share closing at Rs 28,671.87 followed by Unilever Pakistan Foods Limited with Rs61.61 decline in its share price to close at Rs31,959.00.

Meanwhile, in the future market, as many as 323 companies traded shares in the market out of which 149 witnessed gain, 168 loss where the prices of 6 companies remained unchanged.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Recent Stories

I on behalf of Iranian diplomatic mission & govern ..

I on behalf of Iranian diplomatic mission & government of islamic republic of Ir ..

17 minutes ago
 Omega Seiki Mobility to invest AED92 million in el ..

Omega Seiki Mobility to invest AED92 million in electric vehicle assembly plant ..

21 minutes ago
 UAE airports receive 75.4 million passengers in H1 ..

UAE airports receive 75.4 million passengers in H1 2025, record 5% growth

21 minutes ago
 Hub71 attracts 13 AI-focused start-ups in first ha ..

Hub71 attracts 13 AI-focused start-ups in first half of 2025

21 minutes ago
 Jawaher Al Qasimi issues two resolutions appointin ..

Jawaher Al Qasimi issues two resolutions appointing new leaders at Sharjah Hospi ..

21 minutes ago
 CM promises 100 MGD additional water supply for ci ..

CM promises 100 MGD additional water supply for city through New Hub Canal

2 minutes ago
Presight reports AED1.09 billion in H1 revenue, up ..

Presight reports AED1.09 billion in H1 revenue, up 80.2%

1 hour ago
 MoFA receives credentials copy from new ambassador ..

MoFA receives credentials copy from new ambassador of Republic of Serbia to UAE

2 hours ago
 Saud bin Saqr receives outgoing Ukrainian Ambassad ..

Saud bin Saqr receives outgoing Ukrainian Ambassador

2 hours ago
 Experts warn prolonged heatwaves pose growing risk ..

Experts warn prolonged heatwaves pose growing risk to human life

2 hours ago
 The Flagship Killer realme GT7 Series Takes Pakist ..

The Flagship Killer realme GT7 Series Takes Pakistan by Storm – Now Exclusivel ..

2 hours ago
 PSX witnesses bearish trend, loses 476 points

PSX witnesses bearish trend, loses 476 points

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Business