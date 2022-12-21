UrduPoint.com

PSX Witnesses Bearish Trend, Loses 489 Points

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 21, 2022 | 05:00 PM

PSX witnesses bearish trend, loses 489 points

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2022 ) :The 100-index of the pakistan stock exchange (psx) witnessed bearish trend on Wednesday, losing 489.56 points, a negative change of 1.23 percent, closing at 39,342.89 against 39,832.45 points on the previous day.

A total of 166,000,710 shares were traded during the day as compared to 265,284,415 shares the previous day, whereas the price of shares stood at Rs 4.052 billion against Rs 6.536 billion on the last trading day.

As many as 329 companies transacted their shares in the stock market; 115 of them recorded gains and 195 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 19 companies remained unchanged.

The three top-trading companies were WorldCall Telecom with 17,470,525 shares at Rs 1.16 per share, Hum Network with 11,875,500 shares at Rs 5.60 per share and Dewan Motors with 8,573,000 shares at Rs 11.47 per share.

Nestle Pakistan witnessed a maximum increase of Rs 100 per share price, closing at Rs 5350.00, whereas the runner-up was Premium Textile with a Rs 45.50 rise in its per share price to Rs 669.79.

Rafhan Maize witnessed a maximum decrease of Rs 600.00 per share closing atRs 7755.Sanofi-Aventis with a Rs 73.99 decline to close at Rs 966.01.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Price Pakistan Stock Exchange Textile Share Dewan Farooque Motors Limited Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited Sanofi-Aventis Pakistan Limited Hum Network Limited WorldCall Telecom Limited Billion

Recent Stories

Islamabad police investigate break-in at Shiffa Yo ..

Islamabad police investigate break-in at Shiffa Yousafzai's home

25 minutes ago
 Controversial Tweet case: Court turns down bail pl ..

Controversial Tweet case: Court turns down bail plea of Senator Azam Swati

55 minutes ago
 LCCI, Traffic Police to make joint committees to a ..

LCCI, Traffic Police to make joint committees to appoint focal person

1 hour ago
 Pakistan, Saudi Arabia agree for exchange of intel ..

Pakistan, Saudi Arabia agree for exchange of intelligence based information

4 hours ago
 Mawra Hocane offers Salam at Masjid-e-Nabvi

Mawra Hocane offers Salam at Masjid-e-Nabvi

4 hours ago
 United States Organizes U.S.-Pakistani Diaspora En ..

United States Organizes U.S.-Pakistani Diaspora Engagement Conference in Islamab ..

5 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.