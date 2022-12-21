PSX witnesses bearish trend, loses 489 points

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2022 ) :The 100-index of the pakistan stock exchange (psx) witnessed bearish trend on Wednesday, losing 489.56 points, a negative change of 1.23 percent, closing at 39,342.89 against 39,832.45 points on the previous day.

A total of 166,000,710 shares were traded during the day as compared to 265,284,415 shares the previous day, whereas the price of shares stood at Rs 4.052 billion against Rs 6.536 billion on the last trading day.

As many as 329 companies transacted their shares in the stock market; 115 of them recorded gains and 195 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 19 companies remained unchanged.

The three top-trading companies were WorldCall Telecom with 17,470,525 shares at Rs 1.16 per share, Hum Network with 11,875,500 shares at Rs 5.60 per share and Dewan Motors with 8,573,000 shares at Rs 11.47 per share.

Nestle Pakistan witnessed a maximum increase of Rs 100 per share price, closing at Rs 5350.00, whereas the runner-up was Premium Textile with a Rs 45.50 rise in its per share price to Rs 669.79.

Rafhan Maize witnessed a maximum decrease of Rs 600.00 per share closing atRs 7755.Sanofi-Aventis with a Rs 73.99 decline to close at Rs 966.01.