PSX Witnesses Bearish Trend, Loses 50.37 Points

Sumaira FH Published May 23, 2025 | 08:01 PM

PSX witnesses bearish trend, loses 50.37 points

The 100-Index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) witnessed a bearish trend on Friday, losing 50.37 points, a negative change of 0.04 percent, closing at 119,102.67 points as compared to 119,153.04 points on the last trading day

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2025) The 100-Index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) witnessed a bearish trend on Friday, losing 50.37 points, a negative change of 0.04 percent, closing at 119,102.67 points as compared to 119,153.04 points on the last trading day.

A total of 338,003,666 shares were traded during the day as compared to 589,772,649 shares the previous trading day, whereas the price of shares stood at Rs 18.511 billion against Rs 30.813 billion on the last trading day.

As many as 459 companies transacted their shares in the stock market, 183 of them recorded gains and 232 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 44 companies remained unchanged.

The three top trading companies were Big Bird Foods Limited with 32,684,444 shares at Rs 53.86 per share, WorldCall Telecom with 19,363,270 shares at Rs 1.25 per share and Descon Oxychem with 16,054,565 shares at Rs 35.96 per share.

PIA Holding Company LimitedB witnessed a maximum increase of Rs 1,823.93 per share closing at Rs20,063.21 whereas runner-up was Unilever Pakistan Foods Limited with Rs 204.00 rise in its share price to close at Rs 23.,100.00

Rafhan Maize Products Company Limited witnessed a maximum decrease of Rs 110.46 per share price, closing at Rs 10,827.59, whereas the runner-up Nestle Pakistan Limited with Rs 35.70 decline in its per share price to Rs 7,018.72.

