PSX Witnesses Bearish Trend, Loses 524 Points
Umer Jamshaid Published January 25, 2024 | 05:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2024) The 100-index of the pakistan stock exchange (psx) witnessed bearish trend on Thursday, losing 524.43 points, a negative change of 0.81 percent, closing at 64,298.01 points against 64,822.43 points the previous trading day.
A total of 460,691,033 shares valuing Rs 25.248 billion were traded during the day as compared to 479,982,148 shares valuing Rs. 22.501 billion the last day.
Some 353 companies transacted their shares in the stock market; 102 of them recorded gains and 233 sustained losses, whereas the share prices of 18 remained unchanged.
The three top-trading companies were Oil and Gas Development with 49,679,574 shares at Rs.
135.31 per share, K-Electric Limited with 48,974,614 shares at Rs.5.26 per share and Hascol petrol with 38,807,500 shares at Rs.8.67 per share.
Pakistan Tobacco Company Limited witnessed a maximum increase of Rs.57.00 per share price, closing at Rs.1,085.00, whereas the runner-up was Lucky Core Industries Limited with a Rs.55.43 rise in its per share price to Rs.794.52.
Rafhan Maize Products Company Limited witnessed a maximum decrease of Rs.199.98 per share closing at Rs.8,800.01, followed by Philip Morris (Pakistan) Limited with Rs.53.88 decline to close at Rs.676.12.
