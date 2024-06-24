Open Menu

PSX Witnesses Bearish Trend, Loses 578 Points

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 24, 2024 | 06:20 PM

PSX witnesses bearish trend, loses 578 points

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2024) The 100-index of the pakistan stock exchange (psx) witnessed a bearish trend on Monday, losing 578.40 points, a negative change of 0.73 percent, closing at 78,232.10 points against 78,810.49 points on the last working day.

A total of 385,176,598 shares were traded during the day as compared to 471,344,897 shares the previous day, whereas the price of shares stood at Rs 15.450 billion against Rs 20.475 billion on the last trading day.

Around 432 companies transacted their shares in the stock market, 122 of them recorded gains and 254 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 56 companies remained unchanged.

The three top trading companies were Pervez Ahmed Co. with 46,842,856 shares at Rs 2.11 per share, World Call Telecom with 20,763,571 shares at Rs 1.27 per share, and Hub Power Co. with 20,112,895 shares at Rs 165.14 per share.

Nestle Pakistan Limited witnessed a maximum increase of Rs 112.27 per share price, closing at Rs 7,196.00, whereas the runner-up was Bhanero Textile Mills Limited with a Rs 55.41 rise in its per share price to Rs 1,050.00.

Mehmood Textile Mills Limited witnessed a maximum decrease of Rs 52.41 per share closing at Rs 530.08, followed by Bata Pakistan Limited with a Rs 24.64 decline to close at Rs 1,674.36.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan World Bata Price Pakistan Stock Exchange Market Textile Share Top Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited Pervez Ahmed Securities Limited Hub Power Company Limited Bhanero Textile Mills Limited Billion

Recent Stories

CJP Isa says PTI committed suicide by merging with ..

CJP Isa says PTI committed suicide by merging with SIC

48 seconds ago
 Shaheen Shah vs Babar Azam, Captaincy dispute heat ..

Shaheen Shah vs Babar Azam, Captaincy dispute heats up the smartphone industry

8 minutes ago
 KP CM says he wants to meet COAS, DG ISI

KP CM says he wants to meet COAS, DG ISI

24 minutes ago
 Exploring Pakistan's Top-Tier Gaming Phones in 202 ..

Exploring Pakistan's Top-Tier Gaming Phones in 2024

32 minutes ago
 PCB chairman approves plan to promote quality dome ..

PCB chairman approves plan to promote quality domestic cricket

3 hours ago
 PA Speaker reacts to Zubair's allegations of Bajwa ..

PA Speaker reacts to Zubair's allegations of Bajwa-Nawaz meeting

4 hours ago
Elevate your Lifestyle with Haier Side-by-Side Ser ..

Elevate your Lifestyle with Haier Side-by-Side Series

4 hours ago
 Sonakshi Sinha ties knot with Zaheer Iqbal

Sonakshi Sinha ties knot with Zaheer Iqbal

5 hours ago
 Pakistan weather: Scorching heat expected in most ..

Pakistan weather: Scorching heat expected in most parts of country today

6 hours ago

SC conducts live-hearing on Sunni Ittehad Council’s reserved seats case

7 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 June 2024

9 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 June 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 June 2024

9 hours ago

More Stories From Business