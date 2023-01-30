UrduPoint.com

PSX Witnesses Bearish Trend, Loses 579 Points

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 30, 2023 | 06:13 PM

PSX witnesses bearish trend, loses 579 points

The 100-index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) witnessed bearish trend on Monday, losing 576 points, a negative change of 1.43 percent, closing at 39,871.27 against 40,450.53 points the last closing day day

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2023 ):The 100-index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) witnessed bearish trend on Monday, losing 576 points, a negative change of 1.43 percent, closing at 39,871.27 against 40,450.53 points the last closing day day.

A total of 78,508,160 shares were traded during the day as compared to 191,327,163 shares the previous day, whereas the price of shares stood at Rs.4.611 billion against Rs.7.119 billion on the last trading day.

As many as 336 companies transacted their shares in the stock market, 87 of them recorded gains and 223 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 26 companies remained unchanged.

The three top-trading companies were Pak Refinery with 21,142,838 shares at Rs 13.66 per share, Cnergyico PK with 11,806,498 shares at Rs 3.89 per share, and EPCL with 6,695,317 shares at Rs 47.01 per share.

Data Textiles Limited witnessed a maximum increase of Re 1.00 per share price, closing at Rs 5.08, whereas the runner-up was PICIC Insurance Limited with a Rs 0.09 rise in its per share price to Rs. 0.68.

Pak Agro Packaging Limited witnessed a maximum decrease of Rs 0.99 per share closing at Rs 6.76, followed by Samba Bank Limited with Rs. 0.90 decline to close at Rs. 6.5.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Price Pakistan Stock Exchange Samba Bank Limited Market Textile Share Engro Polymer And Chemicals Limited PICIC Insurance Limited Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited Pakistan Refinery Limited Billion

Recent Stories

Pakistan-Turkiye Joint Exercise "ATTATURK-XII 202 ..

Pakistan-Turkiye Joint Exercise "ATTATURK-XII 2023" commences at Tarbela

1 minute ago
 Readiness of US mRNA Vaccines Manufacturers Raises ..

Readiness of US mRNA Vaccines Manufacturers Raises Questions - Russian Defense M ..

4 minutes ago
 Greek Air Force Fighter Jet Crashes Into Ionian Se ..

Greek Air Force Fighter Jet Crashes Into Ionian Sea - Reports

4 minutes ago
 US Looking for New Transmission Mechanisms of Coro ..

US Looking for New Transmission Mechanisms of Coronavirus Strains Since 2015 - M ..

4 minutes ago
 Development of COVID-19 Pandemic Per 2019 US Exerc ..

Development of COVID-19 Pandemic Per 2019 US Exercises Scenario Raises Questions ..

2 minutes ago
 Moscow Says Ukraine Army Target Group in US HIV In ..

Moscow Says Ukraine Army Target Group in US HIV Infection Experiments Conducted ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.