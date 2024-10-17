Open Menu

PSX Witnesses Bearish Trend, Loses 620 Points

Muhammad Irfan Published October 17, 2024 | 05:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2024) The 100-Index of the pakistan stock exchange (psx) witnessed bearish trend on Thursday, losing 620.23 more points, a negative change of 0.72 percent, closing at 85,585.43 points against 86,205.66 points on the last trading day.

A total of 513,288,944 shares were traded during the day as compared to 474,333,405 shares the previous trading day, whereas the price of shares stood at Rs 21.612 billion against Rs.26.942 billion on the last trading day.

As many as 450 companies transacted their shares in the stock market, 173 of them recorded gains and 208 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 69 companies remained unchanged.

The three top trading companies were Pak Refinery XD with 57,826,783 shares at Rs 26.45 per share, Fauji Foods Limited with 57,329,465 shares at Rs 9.34 per share and The Searle Company with 30,393,539 shares at Rs 63.25 per share.

Hallmark Company Limited witnessed a maximum increase of Rs 79.66 per share price, closing at Rs 876.21, whereas the runner-up was Rafhan Maize Products Company Limited with Rs 73.02 rise in its per share price to Rs 7,332.73.

Nestle Pakistan Limited witnessed a maximum decrease of Rs 100.00 per share closing at Rs 6,800.00 followed by Ismail Industries Limited with Rs 86.63 decline to close at Rs 1,710.95.

