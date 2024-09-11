Open Menu

PSX Witnesses Bearish Trend, Loses 634 Points

Faizan Hashmi Published September 11, 2024 | 05:00 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2024) The 100-Index of the pakistan stock exchange (psx) witnessed bearish trend on Wednesday, losing 634.94 points, a negative change of 0.80 percent, closing at 78,651.80 points against 79,286.74 points on the last working day.

A total of 532,732,689 shares were traded during the day as compared to 509,490,385 shares the previous day, whereas the price of shares stood at Rs 14.735 billion against Rs.13.763 billion on the last trading day.

As many as 333 companies transacted their shares in the stock market, 114 of them recorded gains and 209 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 10 companies remained unchanged.

The three top trading companies were WorldCall Telecom with 80,930,490 shares at Rs 1.52 per share, Pak Elektron with 42,596,524 shares at Rs.26.85 per share and Waves Home Appliances with 34,023,632 shares at Rs.9.42 per share.

Unilever Pakistan Foods Limited witnessed a maximum increase of Rs.23.01 per share price, closing at Rs 17,392.00, whereas the runner-up was Bata Pakistan Limited with a Rs 18.54 rise in its per share price to Rs 1,658.96.

Hallmark Company Limited witnessed a maximum decrease of Rs 93.03 per share closing at Rs 906.93 followed by Mari Petroleum Company Limited with Rs 82.86 decline to close at Rs 2,586.20.

