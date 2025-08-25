PSX Witnesses Bearish Trend, Loses 677 Points
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2025) The pakistan stock exchange’s (psx) benchmark KSE-100 Index witnessed bearish trend on Monday, losing 677.75 points, a negative change of 0.45 percent, closing at 148,815.31 points against 149,493.06 points last trading day.
A total of 693,301,556 shares were traded during the day as compared to 802,006,843 shares the previous trading day, whereas the price of shares stood at Rs 26.343 billion against Rs 40.450 billion on the last trading day.
As many as 479 companies transacted their shares in the stock market, 204 of them recorded gains and 246 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 29 companies remained unchanged.
The three top trading companies were Kohinoor Spinning with 113,886,282 shares at Rs 7.
07 per share, Secure Logistics Gro with 32,587,401 shares at Rs18.42 per share and Sui South Gas with 27,053,428 shares at Rs 42.27 per share.
Dawood Lawrencepur Limited witnessed a maximum increase of Rs 32.08 per share price, closing at Rs 352.92, whereas the runner-up was Indus Gadoon Textile Mills Limited with Rs31.95 rise in its per share price to Rs449.26.
Unilever Pakistan Foods Limited witnessed a maximum decrease of Rs944.36 per share closing at Rs 30,336.89 followed by PIA Holding Company LimitedB with Rs653.30 decline in its share price to close at Rs27,112.10.
Meanwhile, in the future market, as many as 324 companies traded shares in the market out of which 93 witnessed gain, 224 loss where the prices of 7 companies remained unchanged.
